Tata Motors to make SA comeback after 8-year passenger vehicle pause

In a surprise development, Indian auto giant Tata has announced its return to South Africa next month after quietly ending its passenger vehicle operations eight years ago, The Citizen reports.

‘New’ Tata

Still present via its truck and bus division, the Mumbai-based brand has provided no details of its planned product range, though a hint has been provided by the official event invitation.

Its current line-up comprises two A- and B-segment hatchbacks — the Tiago and its sedan sibling, the Tigor — and the Altroz. It also fields two B-segment SUVs, the Punch and Nexon, plus two C-segment SUVs: The Harrier and Safari.

On Safari

According to the mentioned document, the Safari appears set to be one of the products Tata will launch with, as the original had been a quiet presence in the local market more than two decades ago.

A radical departure from its predecessor, the current second-generation Safari made its world debut four years ago and received a mid-life facelift two years back.

Drawing on Tata’s ownership of JLR, the Safari rides on the same D8 platform as the Land Rover Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque, with dimensions of 4 668mm in overall length, a wheelbase of 2 741mm, width of 1 922mm and height of 1 795mm.

Offered only with front-wheel drive — unlike the original body-on-frame version that had part-time four-wheel drive — the Safari comes standard with seven seats or, optionally, six, featuring ventilated captain’s chairs in the second row.

Boot space, depending on configuration, ranges from 211L with all seven seats up, to 1 550L with the second and third rows folded flat.

Available in five trim levels — Smart, Pure, limited-edition Stealth, Adventure and flagship Accomplished — the Safari uses Tata’s Kryotec 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine based on Fiat’s earlier Multijet design as part of a long-standing licensing agreement.

Developing 125kW/350Nm, the engine is paired either with a six-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed torque converter automatic.

Depending on the trim, the Safari features 16-inch steel or 19-inch alloy wheels, a six-speaker or upgraded 10-speaker JBL sound system, dual-zone climate control, ventilated and electric front seats, LED headlights, push-button start, a panoramic sunroof, rain-sensing wipers, a wireless smartphone charger, rear window blinds, a hands-free electric tailgate and ambient lighting.

Standard features also include Type-A and Type-C USB ports, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and a choice between a 10.25-inch or 12.3-inch infotainment display, both with wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and voice recognition.

Safety and tech

On the safety front, the Safari boasts:

Tyre pressure monitor

360-degree surround-view camera

Seven airbags

Front and rear parking sensors

Hill Descent Control

Rollover Mitigation

Hill Hold Assist

Driver Attention Alert

Tata also includes 21 additional advanced safety systems, a drive mode selector with Eco, City and Sport modes, and a terrain selector with Normal, Wet and Rough settings.

Pricing and outlook

Priced from ₹1 549 900 to ₹2 724 990 — roughly R320 481 to R563 461 before taxes — the Safari is likely to headline Tata’s local line-up, although exact details remain unconfirmed.

Other likely options

At the lower end of the range, the Punch, which has been a runaway success since debuting two years ago, could serve as Tata’s entry-level model locally, possibly alongside the Altroz, which premiered in 2020.

Another contender is the coupe-styled Curvv, launched last year as Tata’s newest offering in its global portfolio.

More clarity is expected next month.