Introduced to the South African market in June 2021, the pre-facelifted current-generation Nissan Magnite only managed to score two stars at the Global New Car Assessment Programme (GNCAP). However, the updated model, which made local landfall in October 2024, has now improved on the original safety rating; upgrading to a GNCAP safety rating of five stars overall. The India-built crossover was awarded five stars for Adult Occupant Protection and three stars for Child Occupant Protection; accumulating in the overall five-star score.

“This significant milestone further cements the Magnite as a safety and engineering leader within the sub-R400k compact-SUV space. Our engineers achieved an incredible feat, raising the Magnite from a two-star to five-star safety rating in a remarkably short timeframe,” said Maciej Klenkiewicz, the managing director of Nissan South Africa and independent markets.

Richard Woods, the CEO of GNCAP, added: “It’s very welcome to see Nissan’s focus on improving the Magnite’s safety performance. The five-star rating is relevant to consumers in South Africa and India, and it demonstrates what can be achieved in a relatively short period of time when a manufacturer is fully committed to engage in the NCAP process.”

The most affordable compact SUV in South Africa, the Magnite is equipped with such safety items as six airbags, ABS, electronic brake-force distribution, electronic stability control, traction control and hill start assist, among others.

As a reminder, locally, the Magnite is available with the choice of two 1l, three-cylinder engines – one naturally aspirated and the other, turbocharged. The former and latter units produce 53kW/96Nm and 74kW/152Nm, respectively, and have respective claimed average fuel consumption figures of 5.9l/100km and 6.0l/100km.

Browse thousands of new and used vehicles here with CARmag!

The post 2025 Nissan Magnite Scores Upgraded Safety Rating appeared first on CAR Magazine.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.