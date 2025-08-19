Tata re-enters SA passenger-car market with new SUVs, crossovers and hatchbacks

Following a six-year absence from the local passenger-vehicle market, Tata will soon introduce a variety of new passenger cars to South Africa.

Tata last sold passenger vehicles locally in 2019, but continued to sell commercial vehicles. Now, after six years, the Indian automaker will officially re-enter South Africa’s passenger-car market today. Distributed through Motus Holdings Ltd., the company’s brand-new product portfolio will comprise SUVs, crossovers and compact hatchbacks.

According to the firm, the soon-to-arrive models will be equipped with ‘innovative’ tech and ‘segment-leading’ safety features, all while remaining competitively priced. In addition, the carmaker says its upcoming products will be backed by a ‘well-established’ dealer network and ‘robust’ aftersales support. “Customers across the country can look forward to a rich and reliable ownership experience,” said the brand.

“South Africa is an important market in our global expansion journey. With our class-leading products and a reputed partner in Motus, we are here to offer our South African customers a choice of vehicles that are safe, stylish and innovation-driven. We will deliver a distinctive and future-ready mobility experience, backed by attractive pricing, competitive financing and industry-leading aftersales support,” said Yash Khandelwal, head international business, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (TMPV).

Added Thato Magasa, CEO of Motus Holding’s TMPV South Africa distribution business: “We are excited to launch a brand which embodies an advanced design architecture, cutting-edge technology and unmatched safety standards across the entire model range to South African customers […] Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles’ upcoming range is aligned to the needs and realities of the market.”

