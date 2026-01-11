Historic Benetton from Michael Schumacher’s maiden F1 win hits the auction block

Formula 1 icon Michael Schumacher’s Benetton B192-05, the racecar with which he crossed the finish line at the 1992 Belgian Grand Prix to claim his first F1 Grand Prix win, will go up for sale at Broad Arrow Global’s upcoming auction, which takes place from January 23 to 30.

The Benetton B192-05 is also the last F1 car equipped with a manual transmission to win a Grand Prix.

Schumacher piloted the B192-05 in five of the Grands Prix in the 1992 F1 season, and after the season came to an end, the car remained in Benetton’s possession; later becoming part of the Renault Classic Collection.

In 2015, the car was sold, along with two other Benetton chassis, to LRS Formula, a specialist historic F1 operation, where it underwent a full mechanical restoration, including a chassis overhaul and engine/gearbox rebuild. The car was acquired in 2016 by the consignor, an experienced driver of modern F1 machinery.

The inclusion of the B192-5 at the Broad Arrow auction marks the first time the car has been publicly offered for purchase by a private buyer. The Benetton B192-05 is lauded for kicking off one of the most successful F1 careers of all time, and its current value is estimated at €8.5 million, or R163 753 860 at the current Rand-Euro exchange rate.

Designed by Rory Byrne, at the heart of the B192-05 is a Ford Cosworth HB6 3.5-litre V8 engine, mated with a Benetton transverse H-pattern six-speed manual transmission. The B192’s V8 produces up to 507 kW between a howling 12 000 and 13 000 r/min.

Said Yves Boitel, car specialist at Broad Arrow, “We cannot overstate how honoured we are to be able to publicly offer, for the first time ever, the Benetton B192-05 that first put Michael Schumacher on the top step of the F1 podium.

“This is undoubtedly one of the most famous cars in Formula One history, one that not only signalled the start of one of the greatest F1 careers of all time, but which also marked the end of the glorious era of manual gearboxes at the pinnacle of motorsport. We expect its presentation in our Global Icons: Europe Online sale to attract significant interest from top collectors around the world.”

