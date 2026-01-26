First batch of LDV Terron 9 and D90s touchdown in SA

Officially revealed, and priced, at the Kyalami Festival of Motoring last year, LDV has confirmed the long-awaited arrival of the first batch of Terron 9 bakkies and D90 SUVs on South African soil, reports The Citizen.

Terron 9

Sold since late last year in Australia as both an LDV and MG – the latter called the U9 – the Terron 9 officially becomes the biggest bakkie sold in South Africa, with an overall length of 5500mm, wheelbase of 3300mm, height of 1874mm and width of 1997mm.

Terron 9 will rival the GWM P500. Photo: LDV Australia via carexpert.com.au

Able to tow 3500kg, the double cab-only Terron 9 has a ground clearance of 220mm, payload up to 1110kg, wading depth of 550mm and a unique mid-gate in which the lower bulkhead underneath the rear window folds down in conjunction with the seats.

A part-time four-wheel drive is standard on both models, with LDV claiming a breakover angle of 20°, an approach angle of 29° and departure angle of 25°.

In total, three trim levels are offered: elite, premium and flagship, with the former only arriving at a later stage.

Upfront, motivation comes via an in-house developed 2.5-litre turbodiesel engine delivering 163kW/520Nm to all four wheels through the ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Standard on all variants is a locking rear differential, with a front also featuring on the Flagship.

In total, six colours have been allocated: white, silver, black, yellow, blue and green.

D90

Pre-dating the Terron 9’s reveal by nearly a year, the D90 rides on the same body-on-frame platform as the step-down T60 bakkie, and will take aim at the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Everest, Isuzu MU-X, Mitsubishi Pajero and Mahindra Scorpio-N.

Sold under the Maxus Territory nomenclature in China, the D90 seats seven and has dimensions of 5046mm in overall length, a wheelbase of 2960mm, height of 1876mm and width of 2016mm.

In a further departure from the Terron 9, the D90 swaps-out the 2.5-litre engine for the same 2.0-litre bi-turbodiesel as flagship versions of the T60.

The result is outputs of 160kW/500Nm delivered to all four wheels, though the same ZF-made eight-speed automatic ‘box.

Again similar to the Terron 9, the D90 has part-time four-wheel drive as standard, and offers 230mm of ground clearance, a locking rear differential and tow rating of 3100kg.

For South Africa, two trim levels are available, Elite and Flagship, with both featuring a drive mode selector with seven settings: eco, auto, sport, sand, gravel, snow and rocks.

Included on the Flagship, though, are two additional locking differentials on the front and rear axles.

As with the Terron 9, only the Flagship D90 will initially go on-sale, with the Elite following at a later stage.

Compared to the Terron 9, the D90 can be had in one of four colours: white, grey, red and green.

Price

As standard, all variants of the Terron 9 and D90 are inclusive of a five-year/200 000 km warranty and a five-year/100 000 km service plan.

Terron 9

Terron 9 2.5D Elite 4×4 AT – R699 900

Terron 9 2.5D Premium AT – R779 900

Terron 9 2.5D Flagship 4×4 AT – R849 900

D90

D90 2.0 BiT Elite 4×4 AT – R799 900

D90 2.0 BiT Flagship 4×4 AT – R899 900

