Motoring

Used car models: Bakkies were the top-sellers for last year

Ford Ranger and Toyota Hilux were the most bought vehicles in eight of South Africa's nine provinces.

4 hours ago
Jaco van der Merwe 2 minutes read
The Ford Ranger is a huge favourite among used car buyers. Photo: Supplied

Whichever way you look at car sales data, South Africa is bakkie country. Not only in new sales, but also in the pre-owned market, as a bakkie is the favourite used car in eight out of South Africa’s nine provinces in 2025, reports The Citizen.

Ford Ranger rules roost

According to AutoTrader, the Ford Ranger ruled the roost as the top-selling used car in six provinces last year. These include Gauteng, Western Cape, KZN, North West, Mpumalanga and the Free State.

Mzansi’s top-selling new bakkie, the popular Toyota Hilux, was the favourite car among used buyers in Limpopo and the Northern Cape.

In the Eastern Cape, where it was built, the Volkswagen Polo Vivo took the number one spot last year.

The AutoTrader numbers suggest that pre-owned vehicle activity mirrors population density, economic output and access to formal retail and finance infrastructure. The bulk of last year’s used sales was done in Gauteng (56%), the Western Cape (18%) and KZN (13%), leaving the other six provinces to contribute just 13% to the total.

Bakkies mainstream passenger choices

The prominence of the Ford Ranger and Toyota Hilux across both urban and more rural provinces is notable.

“There’s often an assumption that bakkies are big sellers in more rural areas, but the data doesn’t support that,” says AutoTrader chief executive officer George Mienie.

“Even in the most urbanised provinces, the Ford Ranger and Toyota Hilux lead the rankings. That suggests these vehicles have evolved into mainstream passenger choices, not just workhorses.”

The share of the best-selling vehicles in Gauteng, Western Cape and KZN is a lot lower than in the lesser populated provinces. Where 5% of all used vehicles sold in Gauteng in 2025 was a Ford Ranger, the percentage in North West is 12%. This indicates that the used market in the bigger regions is a lot more diverse.

The bottom line

Here is the breakdown of the top-selling used cars in each province for last year. Next to each model is the number of units sold and its share of the total used car sales.

• Northern Cape: Hilux (247 – 12%)
• Gauteng: Ford Ranger (12 034 – 6%)
• Western Cape: Ranger (3 572 – 5%)
• KwaZulu-Natal: Ranger (2 562 – 5%)
• North West: Ranger (1 513 – 12%)
• Mpumalanga: Ranger (1 181 – 9%)
• Eastern Cape: VW Polo Vivo (746 – 7%)
• Free State: Ranger (513 – 8%)
• Limpopo: Toyota Hilux (369 – 8%)

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4 hours ago
Jaco van der Merwe 2 minutes read

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Jaco Van Der Merwe

Summary: - Oversees The Citizen Motoring’s print and digital presence - Reports on new car models, industry news and motorsports - Road tests cars and motorcycles - Joined The Citizen in 2010 as Sports Editor before becoming the Head of Motoring in 2018 - Spend 10 years at Beeld newspaper - Has worked as sub-editor, sports reporter and sports editor Experience: After starting his career as a lay-out sub-editor at the now defunct printed edition of Afrikaans newspaper Beeld in Johannesburg, Jaco went on to cover cricket, rugby, football, boxing and golf as a sports reporter. He has travelled extensively with the South African national cricket team, touring Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, India and Northern Ireland to cover international matches. In 2019 and 2023 he explored the South American and sub-Saharan deserts respectively at the Dakar Rally along with the savanna in Kenya at the World Rally Championship in 2023. He has covered the 2003 Cricket World Cup, 2006 and 2009 ICC Champions Trophy, 2007 T20 World Cup, 2009 Fifa Confederations Cup, 2010 Afcon and Fifa World Cup qualification, world title boxing fights and European Tour golf events. He was the recipient of the Newcomer of the Year award at the SAB Sports Awards in 2003. When he takes a break from his dad’s taxi routine, you’ll find him on his Kawasaki cruiser or attempting to add to his Comrades Marathon and Ironman medals. QUALIFICATION: BA (Hons) in Business Comm (NWU) HOBBIES: Running, motorcycling, photography

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