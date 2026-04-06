Maintaining its lead as the best-selling car brand in SA, Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM) presented strong monthly sales figures in March 2026. The Japanese automaker’s local arm recorded 13 323 new vehicles sold, an increase of 1 051 units over February 2026. This translated to an overall market share of 22.9% of the total 58 060 new-vehicle sales in March, as reported by naamsa.

In the passenger-car segment, TSAM recorded a 19.1% market share, with 7 505 new Toyota passenger cars leaving showroom floors in March 2026. The firm’s top-sellers were the Corolla Cross (1 538 units), Starlet (1 174 units), Fortuner (999 units) and the Urban Cruiser (816 units). Toyota’s Lexus luxury arm sold 93 new cars in March, where 32, 26 and 23 units of the NX, GX and LX were sold, respectively.

Also read: Every Toyota on the horizon for SA in 2026

In the light commercial vehicle (LCV) segment, Toyota shifted 4 118 new Hilux units. The Hiace and Land Cruiser 79 bakkie had 725 and 371 units sold, respectively. Then, 111 Quantum units were sold in March 2026. So, in the LCV segment, TSAM achieved a 34.9% market share. In the heavy commercial vehicle (HCV) segment, 275 units combined from Hino were sold. Toyota’s aftersales and parts division delivered over two million parts locally and exported 368 298 parts.

TSAM senior vice-president of sales and marketing Leon Theron said: “Toyota’s March performance reflects steady demand across our product portfolio and the ongoing resilience of our operations.”

Browse thousands of new and used vehicles here with CARmag!

The post Toyota maintains lead as SA’s top-selling car brand in March 2026 appeared first on CAR Magazine.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.