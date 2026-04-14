Top 5 best-selling Chinese car brands in SA for March

Naamsa reported a total of 58 060 new vehicles were sold in South Africa last month. Of the latter figure, the passenger-car and light commercial vehicle (LCV) segments accounted for 39 370 and 15 557 units, respectively. Now, we’ve highlighted the top five best-selling Chinese passenger cars in March 2026, but which Chinese car brands performed the best in the third month of the year? We take a closer look… (It is worth noting that, for this list, we’ve listed the subsidiaries of each company individually. For example, GWM and Haval, and Chery and Omoda & Jaecoo.)

5. GWM – 1 024 units

The P-Series was GWM’s top-seller. With 785 units sold, the P-Series made the list of the top five best-selling bakkies in SA. The Tank 300 was also among the Baoding-based brand’s best-sellers, with 222 new units finding homes last month. Five Steed and 12 Tank 500 units were sold in the third month of the year.

4. Omoda & Jaecoo – 1 433 units

The C5, of which the super hybrid system variant was introduced to SA this month, once again led Omoda & Jaecoo’s local sales charge, with the 845 units sold accounting for 58.9% of this Chery sub-brand’s overall March sales. The Jaecoo J5 and J7 – the latter of which we evaluated for a road test in 2025 – and Omoda C7 and C9 accounted for the remaining 588 Omoda & Jaecoo units sold.

3. Haval – 1 753

The Jolion, which featured in our 2025 sport utility vehicle shootout, was the best-selling Haval product, with 1 262 units sold. The H6 and H7 accounted for 434 and 57 units sold, respectively.

2. Jetour – 1 768 units

Jetour’s best-selling vehicle was the increasingly popular T2, which we sampled in Cape Town. Of the 1 768 Jetours sold in SA, 646 were T2S. The T1 and Dashing followed, with 437 and 414 units of the former and latter sold, respectively, while 271 X70 Plus units left showroom floors last month.

1. Chery – 2 390 units

With 2 390 new vehicles sold, Chery was the best-selling Chinese automaker in SA. The Wuhu-based brand’s top-selling vehicle was the Tiggo 4 Pro/Cross, which claimed second spot on the podium among the top 10 best-selling passenger cars in SA in March 2026. The Tiggo 7, Tiggo 8 and Tiggo 9 accounted for the remaining 502 units sold.

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