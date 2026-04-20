Double winners shine in Extreme Festival round 2 near Delmas

Brilliant weather, red-hot racing and a thrilling spectacle typified round two of the National Extreme Festival at Red Star Raceway near Delmas on Saturday.

According to The Citizen, top billing belonged to two races for South African Touring and SupaCup cars.

The opening race saw Robert Wolk (Chemical Logistics Volkswagen Golf GTI) and Keegan Campos (Veloce Automobil BMW 128ti) clash in the first corner, sliding into the Red Star flora.

That left Julian van der Watt (Investchem Volkswagen Golf GTI) to lead from start to finish, chased by Jason Coetzee (Toyota Gazoo Racing Corolla), K.C. Ensor-Smith (African Heating Volkswagen Golf GTI) and Michael van Rooyen (Toyota Gazoo Racing Corolla).

In the Volkswagen SupaPolo-campaigned SupaCup category, Rory Atkinson (Easy Drive Vehicle Plans) took victory in race one from Tyler Robinson (AF Fans), Jason Loosemore (Nathan’s Motorsport) and Judd Bertholdt (Union Power Energy).

Campos returned for race two and, taking advantage of an inverted grid, led the Touring Cars from start to finish. He was followed by Ensor-Smith, van der Watt and Wolk.

Atkinson made it a double in the SupaCup category, leading home Loosemore, Bradley Liebenberg (Sparco) and Bertholdt.

Polo Cup

Hannes Scheepers (Dainfern Dental Studio) won the opening Aston Energy Polo Cup heat, leading home Charl Smalberger (Sabertek), Roshaan Goodman (Upward Spiral) and Mauro da Luz (Retail Insight).

Wayne Masters (Performance Masters) took the Masters category ahead of Derick Smalberger (Sabertek) and John Kruger (Team Red).

Scheepers took race two as well, again followed by Smalberger, with Goodman third and Da Luz fourth.

Likewise, Masters, Smalberger and Kruger again took the top places in the Masters category.

Two wheels

The first Sunbet Kawasaki ZX10 Masters Cup heat was won comfortably by pre-event favourite Damion Purificati (Amalgum Welding Shop).

He finished ahead of Keith Agliotti (TNB Global Ridgeway), Hein McMahon (K9 Law Xpo Security) and James Barson (Proproof Waterproofing).

Purificati won race two as well, followed by McMahon, Agliotti and Barson.

Aqil Alibhai (Apex LSM) takes both the MSA4 races in fine style. Photo: Dave Ledbitter

Single-seaters

Aqil Alibhai (Apex LSM) took both MSA4 race wins ahead of Mikel Bezuidenhout (Corsa Dei Gamelli), Karabo Malemela (KMFT Morita) and Renzo Ribeiro (Metal Used Spares).

Andrew Schofield (Chemical Logistics) took both the Formula Ford Kent class heats ahead of Alex Vos (DV Building Supplies) and Nicolas van Weely (Magnificent Paints).

Toyota GR Cup

A hard-charging Connor Weston took the first GR Cup win in the GR86 class ahead of Killarney double winner Kobus Reyneke and Emma Dowling.

Race one victory in the GR Corolla and GR Yaris Dealer category went to GR Academy instructor Devon Scott, from Theo Brits and Werner Venter.

In the Media category, using the GR Corolla with the DAT automatic gearbox, reigning champion, SuperSport’s Nabil Abdool, won race one from Motoring24’s Craig Nicholson and Kumbi Mtshakazi.

Weston made it a double in race two from Reyneke and Dowling.

Likewise, Scott led out Brits and Venter in the Dealer class, while Abdool finished ahead of Nicholson and Mtshakazi.

Regional next

The next round of this year’s Extreme Festival will be a Regional event at Red Star on May 16.

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