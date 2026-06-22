Chery-JLR Freelander 8 First Edition revealed

The production-ready Freelander 8 EREV (extended-range electric vehicle) made its official debut in late April at the Beijing Auto Show. The Freelander 8 First Edition has now been unveiled in China, marking the debut model under the new Freelander brand formed through the Chery–Jaguar Land Rover joint venture.

Built on Chery’s iMAX platform, the Freelander 8 features an 800V electric architecture paired with a 60.3kWh battery pack, which delivers a claimed EV (electric vehicle)-only range of 221km (CLTC).

Co-developed with CATL, the battery supports 6C charging at rates of up to 350kW. The modular platform utilises an i-ATS all-terrain system featuring Huawei Qiankun Intelligent Driving ADS 5.

The Freelander 8 First Edition features a dual electric-motor setup paired with a 115kW 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that functions as a generator for the battery. The EREV system delivers a combined output of 412kW. The all-wheel-drive drivetrain is equipped with three differential locks: a front mechanical lock, a rear electronic limited-slip differential, and a virtual centre differential.

In terms of size, the Freelander 8 measures between 5 118mm and 5 185mm in length, 2 050mm in width, and 1 898mm to 1 926mm in height, depending on the trim.

The Chery–JLR co-developed SUV rides on a closed dual-chamber air suspension system. The First Edition has a gross vehicle mass (GVM) of 3 495kg.

Inside, the cabin adopts a minimalist design centred around a large infotainment touchscreen, complemented by a digital instrument cluster. The tech-focused interior also includes dual wireless smartphone charging pads and ambient lighting. A large roof-mounted rear entertainment screen is available as an option. The six-seat layout features individual captain’s chairs in the second row.

First Edition buyers can choose from three limited-edition colours: Hot Lemon, Radiant Silver, and Twilight Purple.

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The post Chery-JLR Freelander 8 First Edition revealed appeared first on CAR Magazine.

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