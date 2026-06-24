Priced under R2m: Volkswagen SA opens pre-orders for T7 Multivan Caravelle

Earlier this year, Volkswagen unveiled the T7 Multivan Caravelle at its annual Indaba in East London. The German automaker has now confirmed pricing for the new model, with pre-orders officially open.

The T7 Multivan Caravelle employs a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrain. The PHEV setup pairs a 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine with a single electric motor. The system produces a combined output of 180kW and 350N.m, sent to the road via Volkswagen’s 4Motion all-wheel-drive system, which is exclusively paired with a six-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Standard equipment includes VW’s Digital Cockpit Pro, which comes in the shape of a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, alongside a 10-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless App-Connect smartphone mirroring. It also comes with 30-colour ambient lighting extending to the second-row footwell, as well as three-zone Air Care Climatronic climate control.

The cabin is offered in a seven-seat configuration and includes a multifunction table and an additional control panel in the passenger compartment. Convenience features extend to electric sliding side doors and an electrically operated tailgate. The second and third-row seats are mounted on a sliding rail system, allowing for flexible seating configurations.

The T7 Multivan Caravelle is also equipped with Volkswagen’s latest safety systems, including IQ.Light LED matrix headlamps, Park Assist, and Front Assist with pedestrian and cyclist monitoring. Adaptive cruise control is included as standard.

Volkswagen T7 Multivan Caravelle price in SA

The VW T7 Multivan Caravelle Style is priced from R1 794 000. Included in the price are a three-year/120 000km warranty and a five-year/100 000km maintenance plan.

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The post Volkswagen T7 Multivan Caravelle: price and specs appeared first on CAR Magazine.

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