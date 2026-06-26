Motoring

New Geely Galaxy Cruiser 700 targets Tank 300 and Jetour T2

A Chinese automaker has released the first official images of a powerful plug-in hybrid off-roader aimed at the growing adventure SUV market.

52 seconds ago
Charl Bosch 1 minute read
The Galaxy Cruiser 700 has a Defender-inspired boxy design and a unique electric drivetrain. Photo: Geely Design via autohome.cn

Shown in near-production form at the Beijing Motor Show in April, Geely has released the first official images of its new Galaxy Cruiser 700 off-road SUV.

The Citizen Motoring reports that, as part of the brand’s broader Galaxy range of products, the newcomer sports the now-ubiquitous Defender-inspired boxy exterior design, complete with an external spare-wheel cover and tow hooks on the front bumper.

Powerful plug-in hybrid

Set to rival the likes of the Great Wall Motors Tank 300 and, more directly, the Jetour T2, the Galaxy Cruiser 700 is powered by a plug-in hybrid producing a reported 830kW.

While no details about the combustion engine are known, autohome.cn reports that the electric hardware consists of three electric motors, one situated on the front axle and two on the rear.

Using a fluid-coupled locking mechanism for the driveshafts, the 700 also has a locking differential, a Geely-developed adaptive damper system and the ability to switch between rear-wheel drive, all-wheel drive and front-wheel drive on the move using AI.

In addition, a crab-walking U-turn function is included, along with the ability to keep moving and remain in control after a tyre blowout.

Reportedly able to wade through 800mm of water, the Galaxy Cruiser 700 also comes with LiDAR, which works in tandem with a wave radar integrated into the front bumper to scan the water’s depth.

Launch details

Confirmed to be offered in key export markets next year, the Galaxy Cruiser 700 has yet to be detailed inside, as no official cabin images have been released.

At the same time, Geely has not yet approved an official launch for either the Chinese or international market.

As such, expect more details to be revealed over the coming weeks and months.

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52 seconds ago
Charl Bosch 1 minute read

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Charl Bosch

A self-confessed car nut, Charl started his professional career in journalism in his native Port Elizabeth in 2013. He moved to Johannesburg in 2016 to join Caxton’s digital motoring platforms and has been with The Citizen since 2019. He writes up-to-the-minute motoring news and driving impressions.

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