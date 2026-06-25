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Geely Galaxy Cruiser revealed as rival for Tank 300 and Jetour T2

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By Charl Bosch

Motoring Journalist

3 minute read

25 June 2026

09:00 am

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Powered by a tri-motor plug-in hybrid powertrain, the Galaxy Cruiser will make its official world debut later this year.

Geely gives first viewing of Galaxy Cruiser 700

Galaxy Cruiser 700 has a Defender-inspired boxy design and a unique electric drivetrain. Picture: Geely Design via autohome.cn

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Shown in near-production form at the Beijing Motor Show in April, Geely has released first official images of its new Galaxy Cruiser 700 off-road SUV.

Part of the brand’s greater Galaxy range of products as per its name, the newcomer sports the now ubiquitous Defender-inspired boxy exterior design, complete with an external spare wheel cover and tow hooks on the front bumper.

Tri-motor plug-in hybrid

Set to rival the likes of the Great Wall Motors (GWM) Tank 300 and more directly, the Jetour T2, the Galaxy Cruiser 700 is powered by a plug-in hybrid producing a reported 830 kW.

While no details about the combustion engine is known, autohome.cn reports that the electric hardware consists of three electric motors, one situated on the front axle and two on the rear.

Unstoppable off-road?

Using a fluid coupled locking mechanism for the driveshafts, the 700 also has a locking differential, a Geely developed adaptive damper system and the ability to change between rear-wheel drive, all-wheel drive and front-wheel drive on the move using AI.

Geely gives first viewing of Galaxy Cruiser 700
Side profile and rear-mounted spare wheel cover has directly been influenced by the Jetour T2. Picture: Geely Design via autohome.cn

In addition, a crab walking U-turn function is included, along with the ability to stay moving an in control after a tyre blowout.

Reportedly able to wade 800 mm, the Galaxy Cruiser 700 also comes with LiDAR, which works in tandem with a wave-radar integrated into the front bumper to scan the water’s depth.

More to come

Confirmed to be offered in key export markets next year, the Galaxy Cruiser 700 is still to be detailed from the inside as no official cabin images were released.

At the same time, Geely hasn’t yet approved an official launch for either the Chinese or international market.

As such, expect more details to be revealed over the coming weeks and months.

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Geely hybrid Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV)

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