Buying guide: What to check when shopping for a used Renault Logan 

When the Renault Logan arrived in South Africa in late 2008, it had a clear and unapologetic purpose: to deliver maximum cabin space for the absolute minimum price.

Born from a joint venture between Renault and Mahindra in India, this masterclass in aggressive cost-cutting launched with a sub-R100 000 price tag, offering the interior dimensions of a larger C-segment sedan for the cost of an entry-level hatchback. While widely criticised for its spartan interior, unrefined road manners and dated styling, the budget sedan found a willing audience locally before bowing out around 2012 to make way for the more modern Sandero platform.

A rundown on the Renault Logan

Visually, the Renault Logan was governed entirely by a ruler rather than French design flair. Its slab-sided, boxy architecture and flat glass panels were specifically designed to minimise manufacturing costs. Despite this, the cabin was surprisingly spacious, capable of accommodating three tall adults in the rear quite comfortably. The sheer volume extended to the cargo area, boasting a cavernous 510l boot that dwarfed nearly everything else in its price bracket.

Inside, the cabin was a sea of hard plastics. Standard specification was surprisingly reasonable for the era and included a CD/MP3 player, front electric windows, dual front airbags and ABS with electronic brake-force distribution.

The South African powertrain strategy relied on a 1.6l naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine, which produced a modest 64kW and 128N.m of torque. Power was sent to the front wheels via a five-speed manual gearbox. The Logan managed the 0–100km/h sprint in a leisurely 14.3 seconds before topping out at 153km/h, with a claimed average fuel consumption of 8.6L/100km.

What to look out for when buying a used Renault Logan

Ignition coil failure: The engine is notoriously prone to premature ignition coil failure. Expect misfires and a rough idle if the coil pack is degrading.

The engine is notoriously prone to premature ignition coil failure. Expect misfires and a rough idle if the coil pack is degrading. Interior degradation: The hard plastics used throughout the cabin do not age gracefully. Check for cracking on the dashboard, broken air vent louvres and heavily worn fabric on the seats.

The hard plastics used throughout the cabin do not age gracefully. Check for cracking on the dashboard, broken air vent louvres and heavily worn fabric on the seats. Suspension wear: The Logan’s suspension is prone to premature wear. Listen for knocking sounds from the front MacPherson struts and check for uneven tyre wear, which indicates worn control arm bushings.

The Logan’s suspension is prone to premature wear. Listen for knocking sounds from the front MacPherson struts and check for uneven tyre wear, which indicates worn control arm bushings. Rust: Some early Indian-built models exhibited poor rust-proofing. Carefully inspect the bodywork for corrosion.

Some early Indian-built models exhibited poor rust-proofing. Carefully inspect the bodywork for corrosion. Sticky gear linkages: The five-speed manual gearbox can become notchy and difficult to engage, particularly when shifting into first or reverse.

Which one to get

If the Renault Logan is on your list, trim levels are virtually irrelevant. It’s best to find a 1.6l manual model that’s still in good running condition. Opt for a late model (2011 or 2012) with a verifiable service history. Because these vehicles have depreciated heavily, purchasing the cleanest, lowest-mileage unit available is the only logical strategy.

carThe post Buying Used: Renault Logan (2008-2012) appeared first on CAR Magazine.

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