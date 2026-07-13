World Cup star Teboho Mokoena nets lucrative new wheels with Hyundai partnership

Bafana Bafana World Cup star Teboho Mokoena has signed a high-profile partnership with Hyundai Automotive South Africa following his standout performances on the global stage.

Mokoena, who famously converted a late penalty against Czechia in the national team’s second group stage match, was officially handed the keys to a box-fresh Santa Fe.

“Teboho has become a symbol of excellence in South African football,” said Tshiamo Tladi, marketing director of Hyundai Automotive South Africa. “His discipline, humility and ability to perform under pressure have made him one of the most respected football players, not just locally but globally. We are proud to welcome him to the Hyundai family and honoured that he chose the Hyundai Santa Fe as his preferred model.”

Mokoena said, “For me, the stunning Hyundai Santa Fe represents confidence and consistency. As an athlete who subscribes to excellence on and off the field, I prefer a vehicle that matches my lifestyle and mindset: modern, reliable and bold. The Santa Fe gives me comfort, performance and a premium feel every time I get behind the wheel.”

The 29-year-old footballer isn’t the only sports star to receive an all-new Santa Fe this year. Rugby World Cup-winning Springboks John Smit and Canan Moodie also received Santa Fes earlier this year.

The new Santa Fe is Hyundai’s first hybrid model sold in South Africa. The Santa Fe’s 1.6l hybrid powertrain produces combined system outputs of 175kW and 367N.m of torque, the latter delivered to the road via an all-wheel-drive system.

Evaluated for a road test in 2025, the Santa Fe was one of the 14 highest-scoring vehicles tested by CAR Magazine in 2025.

Browse thousands of new and used vehicles here with CARmag!

The post Bafana Bafana star Teboho Mokoena scores new Hyundai Santa Fe appeared first on CAR Magazine.

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