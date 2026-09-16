Hyundai takes on Chinese with new better priced Creta

Looking for value for money or turbocharged sportiness, Hyundai offers you both in the new Creta.

Considering Hyundai South Africa hasn’t had much to shout about in terms of new models in the past two-years, it remain the country’s fourth best-selling brand.

In that time, about 100 Chinese compact SUVs have been unveiled here. But at least there will be an up-kick in activities in the coming months from Hyundai.

More to come from Hyundai

The new Venue will arrive in November this year. The Stargazer will be here early next year, and the all-new Tucson should touchdown in the middle of 2027.

But for now, it is all about the Hyundai Creta that we got to take for a brief spin at the vehicle’s media launch last week.

The Hyundai Creta 1.5T N Line is available locally for the first time. Picture: Supplied

Only two models now

There are only two models in the range now. The previous 1.5 Premium with manual transmission is gone.

And the new 1.5 Premium with CVT replaces the old model but comes in a full R45 000 cheaper now at R434 900.

The 1.5 Executive is also gone and now you have a sporty 1.5T N Line available for the first time. It retails for R569 900.

Competitive pricing vital

This decision was very strategically made. Let me explain. To push volume these days, you have to offer something lower down on the price scale.

Which is what the Chinese brands are so good at. And then you need a halo model to keep the enthusiasts within your brand happy.

Without a plan to be price competitive, I think you will be dead in the water in this new Chinese driven world of motoring sales in South Africa.

Inside you have full leather upholstery, wireless smartphone charging as well as Bluetooth connection. Picture: Supplied

Creta 1.5 Premium

We didn’t get to drive the 1.5 Premium but this model produces 84kW and 144Nm from its 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine. Power is driven down to the front wheels via a CVT transmission.

Spec for this model includes the likes of:

17-inch alloy wheels;

Rear combination lamps;

Electrically folding mirrors;

USB charging;

Apple CarPlay;

Bluetooth with voice recognition;

Automatic headlamp control;

A 4.2-inch supervision display; and

Keyless entry and start.

Safety features include:

Front, thorax and curtain airbags;

Anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic stability control (ESC);

Hill-start Assist Control;

ISOFIX mounting points;

Parking distance warning;

Rear-view monitor; and

Tyre-pressure monitoring.

LED headlights, daytime running lights and automatic headlights are on offer. Picture: Supplied

Creta 1.5T N Line

But we did get to have a go in the way sportier 1.5T N Line. This model offers up a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine that produces 118kW and 253Nm.

With the CVT box swapped out for a dual clutch transmission (DCT), you would think this mix of power and a snappy gearbox could make this Hyundai Creta somewhat of a little pocket rocket.

But the reality was that the accelerator was a little slow to react when you stomped on it, even when using Sport mode. And when the power did come in, it resulted in wheelspin.

It was better out on the open road, and I would like to think that an owner will get used to this issue and adapt his/her driving style to suit.

Visually the N Line is easy on the eyes. The step up in grade sees you getting:

Roof rails;

18-inch alloy wheels;

LED headlights;

Daytime running lights;

Automatic headlights; and

A satin-black grille.

Inside, the N Line treatment continues with:

Sport seats;

Red stitching;

Panoramic sunroof;

Bose sound system; and

Steering wheel mounted gearshift paddles.

At the heart of the Hyundai Creta N Line is a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine. Picture: Supplied

Safety specs

The safety spotlight is firmly on vehicle manufacturers in South Africa, and here the Hyundai Creta scores highly.

Outside of luxuries like rear parking sensors, a 360-degree parking camera, and adaptive cruise control, you also get:

Blind-spot detection;

Lane-departure warning;

Pre-collision avoidance;

Fatigue detection; and

Driver, passenger as well as side and curtain airbags.

Pricing and warranty

Creta 1.5 Premium CVT – R434 900

Creta 1.5T N Line DCT – R569 900

The Hyundai Creta range comes with a seven-year/200 000km manufacturer’s warranty, four-year/60 000km service plan as well as seven-years/150 000km roadside assistance.