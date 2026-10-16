November fuel price shock looms as petrol could top R32 a litre

South African motorists are already feeling the pinch of the October 2026 fuel price increases, and they could face another steep hike in November.

The Central Energy Fund (CEF) is forecasting further increases in petrol and diesel prices, which would put even more pressure on household budgets.

The Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources (DMPR) is expected to announce the official fuel prices closer to Wednesday, 4 November.

Also read: 5 tips to save fuel and improve fuel economy

According to the CEF, petrol prices could increase by R2.26 per litre for 93 ULP/LRP and R2.27 per litre for 95 ULP/LRP. Diesel prices could rise by R1.37 per litre for 500ppm diesel and R1.46 per litre for 50ppm diesel.

If the CEF’s projections are realised, these are the prices motorists could face in November.

Inland prices

November 2026 fuel price forecast: Inland and coastal prices

Petrol 93 ULP/LRP: R32.14 per litre

R32.14 per litre Petrol 95 ULP/LRP: R32.52 per litre

R32.52 per litre Diesel 500ppm (wholesale): R33.32 per litre

R33.32 per litre Diesel 50ppm (wholesale): R34.75 per litre

Coastal prices

Petrol 95 ULP/LRP: R31.65 per litre

R31.65 per litre Diesel 500ppm (wholesale): R32.45 per litre

R32.45 per litre Diesel 50ppm (wholesale): R33.49 per litre

October 2026 fuel prices in South Africa

Inland prices

Petrol 93 ULP/LRP: R29.88 per litre

R29.88 per litre Petrol 95 ULP/LRP: R30.25 per litre

R30.25 per litre Diesel 500ppm (wholesale): R31.95 per litre

R31.95 per litre Diesel 50ppm (wholesale): R33.29 per litre

Coastal prices

Petrol 95 ULP/LRP: R29.38 per litre

R29.38 per litre Diesel 500ppm (wholesale): R31.08 per litre

R31.08 per litre Diesel 50ppm (wholesale): R32.03 per litre

At the time of writing, the oil price stood at $95 per barrel, up from the level reported in our previous update.

Further fuel price increases could have a knock-on effect on transport and food costs, putting additional pressure on already stretched household budgets. For some South Africans, rising expenses mean having to choose between buying groceries and paying for fuel, with consequences for their livelihoods and ability to get to work.

Higher fuel prices could also influence travel plans during the festive season, potentially putting further pressure on the tourism sector, which relies on increased holiday spending.

Meanwhile, Concerned Citizens of South Africa is calling for a national shutdown on October 19 in an effort to pressure the government to cut the General Fuel Levy and bring down petrol prices.

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