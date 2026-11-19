A new member has joined the Corolla family, with Toyota’s Brazilian arm officially revealing the Corolla Deck. The Corolla Cross-based double-cab bakkie (known internally as ‘150D’) will be built at the Japanese automaker’s new factory in Sorocab, São Paulo, with production scheduled to kick off in the first half of 2027.

Also read: Affordable new Ford bakkie below Ranger confirmed for global launch in 2027

What to expect from the Toyota Corolla Deck?

Positioned below the Hilux, which we’ve evaluated for a road test in 2.8GD-6 Double Cab Legend 4×4 guise, the Corolla Deck shares its TNGA-C platform with the Corolla Cross and Corolla Sedan. The pickup features independent rear suspension, similar to the sedan, in place of the torsion beam setup found on its compact-SUV sibling.

While details surrounding the powertrain lineup remain thin on the ground, those with a keen eye will notice the ‘HEV’ badge on the tailgate. Indeed, as reported by Motor1 Brazil, Toyota has confirmed the range will include a flex-fuel hybrid setup. Also available in the Corolla Cross and Corolla Sedan in Brazil, the traditional hybrid (HEV) flex-fuel powertrain pairs a 1.8-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor — the latter fed by a 1.3 kWh battery. Capable of running on both petrol and ethanol, the flex-fuel system produces a combined power output of 90 kW, delivered to the front wheels via an e-CVT.

However, Brazilian publication Quatro Rodas has suggested that the Corolla Deck range could, in the future, include a powertrain based on either the 2.5-litre HEV or plug-in hybrid (PHEV) units employed by the RAV4. And this will include an all-wheel drivetrain.

The Corolla Deck will rival the likes of the Volkswagen Tukan, which shares a platform with the Tengo compact SUV, new Renault Niagara, and BYD Mako.

Could the Toyota Corolla Deck come to South Africa?

Manufactured in Brazil for Latin American and Caribbean markets, the Corolla Deck is exclusively left-hand-drive. So, it seems unlikely that Toyota’s new compact pickup will make its way to South Africa anytime soon.

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