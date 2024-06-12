URC refs boss: ‘Willemse law’ not targeting Boks

Former Test referee and current Vodacom URC head of match officials Tappe Henning says World Rugby is not targeting the Springboks with the introduction of a new scrum law.

World Rugby approved a series of law amendments, effective July 1, targeting key areas such as offside from kicks, free-kick options and player welfare concerns.

Among the changes is that teams will no longer have the option to choose a scrum from a free-kick, emphasising the imperative of keeping the ball in motion.

The change has been interpreted as an attempt to limit the influence of scrums in the international game, especially as it comes after the Boks used the set piece as a weapon to successfully defend South Africa’s Rugby World Cup title last year.

It has since been dubbed as the ‘Willemse law’, after Springbok fullback Damian Willemse made the rare decision to call for a scrum from a mark in his own 22 in the quarter-final against hosts France.

During a media round table organised by the Vodacom URC, Henning denied that World Rugby is trying to depower the Springbok scrum.

“It is not about that decision,” Henning was quoted by Rugby365.com. “It is about the reset of the scrum and the time it takes to reset a scrum – sometimes repeatedly.

“A free kick from a scrum, which is a technical infringement, brings another scrum, then another scrum. We’ve had occasions where both teams – when attempting to get scrum dominance – would select another scrum from a free kick.

“It is something spectators don’t enjoy and they have spoken about it.

“World Rugby has done research about how many times that happens in a game. The decision was based on that, it wasn’t based on one team or one decision.”

Henning added that scrums and mauls will still form a core part of the game, especially as set-pieces create space for the outside backs to attack.

“I spoke to one of our coaches in a feedback session about that aspect,” he said. “We discussed the scrums, which were a challenge in the Ospreys versus Munster URC quarter-final, and the importance of maintaining and protecting the set piece.

“Scrums and mauls create space – bringing 16 players into a small space and leaving space out wide.

“It is an integral part of the game that should remain.”

