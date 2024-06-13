Network Sport

Cheslin Kolbe back in Bok camp

The two-time Rugby World Cup winner will follow a rehabilitation programme, after initially being released from camp.

Cheslin Kolbe in action during the 2023 Rugby World Cup final. Photo: Johan Orton / Caxton Local Media.

Cheslin Kolbe has rejoined the Springbok camp in Pretoria with an eye on being available for the first Test of the July series against Ireland in the Republic.

The two-time Rugby World Cup winner injured his knee during the Japanese club season, and after consultation with the Bok medical team on Sunday, was released on Monday to seek a specialist opinion.

Kolbe returned to camp yesterday afternoon to follow a rehabilitation programme.

The matchday squad for the opening Test of this season, against Wales at Twickenham on June 22, will be announced on Tuesday.

This Test will be followed by back-to-back Tests against Ireland in Pretoria and Durban (on July 6 and 13, respectively), and a historic first Test against Portugal in Bloemfontein on July 20.

The Springboks will then turn their attention to the Rugby Championship where they will line up against Australia in Brisbane and Perth (on August 10 and 17) before facing arch-rivals New Zealand on consecutive weekends in South Africa – in Johannesburg on August 31 and Cape Town on September 7.

They will then make a short trip to Argentina where they will face the Pumas in Santiago (on September 21) and then in Mbombela on September 28.

This will be followed by the traditional year-end tour featuring Tests against Scotland in Edinburgh (November 10), England in London (November 16) and Wales in Cardiff (November 23).

