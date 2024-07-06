Bokke end losing streak against Ireland

The Springboks turned to the power of their Bomb Squad to secure a first victory over Ireland since 2016 in the series opener in Pretoria today.

A penalty try from a massive scrum in the final two minutes saw the Springboks seal a 27-20 victory over a dogged Ireland at a sold-out Loftus Versfeld in the first of two Tests.

It sees South Africa end their long-running losing streak to Ireland, which stretches back to the visitors’ last tour of the country eight years ago.

A nailbiting Test match saw the Springboks twice take a 12-point lead in the second half, only for Ireland to keep fighting back.

The Springboks got off to a fast start through Kurt-Lee Arendse’s try, brilliantly worked by Siya Kolisi and man of the match Jesse Kriel after an outside break down the left wing by Pieter-Steph du Toit.

Two penalties from Handre Pollard kept the scoreboard ticking over, but a piece of brilliance from James Lowe broke the Bok defence, as the winger produced a sublime offload to put fullback Jamie Osborne over just before the break.

Holding a 13-8 lead at half time, the Springboks created opportunities in the second half, but were well contained by Ireland’s rush defence and pressure at the breakdown.

The visitors thought they had levelled the scores when Lowe was freed up down the left wing, only for the TMO to step in and chalk off the try for an infringement at the breakdown.

Lowe’s brilliance came to benefit the Springboks at a key stage in the game, as he repeated his athleticism to keep a penalty kick from Pollard in play, only for Cheslin Kolbe to pounce on the loose ball, kicking it ahead and grounding it to open up some space on the scoreboard.

To Ireland’s credit, they kept fighting and scored an excellent try of their own when Connor Murray ran in under the poles after a linebreak from South Africa’s goal-line drop-out.

The decisive moment came after Lowe fumbled Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s massive kick-off, handing the Springboks a five-metre scrum. The famed Bomb Squad needed no second invitation, producing a powerful shove to earn a penalty try.

Even though Ireland snatched another try through Ryan Baird in the final minute, the Springboks trapped Ireland in their own 22 and forced the knock-on to seal the win.

This article first appeared in SA Rugby Magazine.