Watch: Balls-up at Scottish Open

Ludvig Aberg’s approach shot landed directly on top of another during the first round of the Scottish Open – one of five tournaments that are part of the Rolex Series.

Watch it here:

What are the odds?! Ludvig Åberg’s approach lands directly on top of another pic.twitter.com/TTeDucWV4d — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 11, 2024

