Watch: Balls-up at Scottish Open

A Swedish professional golfer's shot at a Rolex Series tournament had mathematicians calculate the probability of it happening.

Image for illustration purposes only.

Ludvig Aberg’s approach shot landed directly on top of another during the first round of the Scottish Open – one of five tournaments that are part of the Rolex Series.

Watch it here:

