Watch: Balls-up at Scottish Open
A Swedish professional golfer's shot at a Rolex Series tournament had mathematicians calculate the probability of it happening.
Ludvig Aberg’s approach shot landed directly on top of another during the first round of the Scottish Open – one of five tournaments that are part of the Rolex Series.
Watch it here:
What are the odds?!
Ludvig Åberg’s approach lands directly on top of another pic.twitter.com/TTeDucWV4d
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 11, 2024
