Siya Kolisi among French paper’s flops of the Top 14 season

Springbok talisman Siya Kolisi has been highlighted among the notable disappointments in the 2023/24 French Top 14 season.

In January 2023, Racing 92 announced the signing of the two-time Rugby World Cup-winning skipper and loose forward.

But, according to a season’s review of new recruits on Midi Olympique’s RugbyRama by Yanis Guillou, Kolisi struggled to replicate his international form and live up to high expectations.

“This is perhaps the biggest disappointment of the season. Captain of the double world champions South Africa, Siya Kolisi arrived at Racing 92 to conquer France,” Guillou writes.

“But, far from his usual standards, he went through the season at a completely different level to the one he displays on the international scene.

“Criticised by his president after another big disappointment in the play-off, Kolisi did not convince at all. His first match of the summer tour against Ireland nevertheless showed that he had abilities. Perhaps he will show them next season…”

Fellow South African Carlu Sadie, signed by Bordeaux-Bègles from the Sharks, also faced challenges adapting to the new game environment.

“He arrived in Yannick Bru’s suitcases … with the mission of stabilising the Bordeaux-Béglaise scrum,” Gillou writes. “Sadie, however, had a lot of trouble integrating into a game that does not always correspond to his profile.

“A starter in the [Top 14] semi-final due to the absence of Ben Tameifuna, he did not really convince and was not retained for the final. More times a substitute than a starter, he must remobilise.”

Other players who were deemed to have fallen short this season include Yannick Youyoutte, Selevasio Tolofua, Nepo Laulala, Reece Hodge, Jack Goodhue, Teddy Iribaren, Monty Ioane, and Sam Whitelock.

