Springboks debutant raring to go against Portugal

Jan-Hendrik Wessels said the step-up to Test level is big, but the young front-ranker is thrilled about making his Springbok debut against Portugal in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

The world champion Boks host Os Lobos in the closing match of the July schedule in front of a sell-out crowd at Free State Stadium.

Wessels – who will start at loosehead prop in a powerful front row with Thomas du Toit and Johan Grobbelaar – is one of seven uncapped players named in Rassie Erasmus’ matchday 23, and the 23-year-old described his selection as a ‘dream come true’.

“I’ve aspired to be a Springbok since I was a young boy, so this is a massive opportunity and a dream come true,” said Wessels, who is equally adept at prop and hooker.

“It’s special to make one’s Springbok debut no matter where you play, but it doesn’t get any better than being able to do so in Bloemfontein in front of my family. When I was growing up, we were all glued to the TV when the Boks played, and the team has always inspired me.”

“Obviously it gets tougher stepping into the Springbok set-up,” the Vodacom Bulls front-ranker added. “The defensive structures, attack, and set-up as a whole is different to what I’m used to, but I want to develop as a player and learn as much as I can.

“Playing with and scrummaging against players like Du Toit, Frans Malherbe, Vincent Koch at training and the other front rowers is a fantastic experience, and what makes this environment so special is that everyone wants one another to do well.”

Wessels – who matriculated at Grey College, the same school as Andre-Hugo Venter, who could make his Bok debut off the bench on Saturday – said the prospect of donning the green and gold with his long-time friend and fellow front-row powerhouse is extra special.

“We started playing together 10 years ago at school level,” he said. “We played in the U13 and U18 Craven Weeks, as well as the U16 Grant Khomo Week before moving on the Junior Springboks, so it will also be memorable to make our debuts together.”

