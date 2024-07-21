Network Sport
Watch: RG fights off pack of Wolves
The Springboks' very own 'Viking' left some rugby fans amused after 'fighting off' four Portugal players at once.
Man of the match RG Snyman was immense for the Springboks against Portugal, ‘The Viking’ seen here even taking on four fired-up Os Lobos in Bloemfontein.
@athletekingdm Rg Snyman takes on the 1 vs 4 | #fyp #rugby #aura | Credit : @World Rugby @SA Rugby ♬ original sound – Athlete Kingdom
1 RG Snyman v 4 Wolves. #RSAvPOR pic.twitter.com/DGYIodOyjM
— Jared Wright (@jaredwright17) July 20, 2024
