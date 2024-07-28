Elrigh Louw the ‘closest thing to Duane Vermeulen’

Nick Mallett says Elrigh Louw is his first-choice pick to start at No 8 for the world champion Springboks in their 2024 Rugby Championship opener against Australia.

Rassie Erasmus last week announced a 33-man squad for the southern hemisphere competition, which kicks off between the Boks and Wallabies in Brisbane on Saturday, August 10.

There is no space in the squad for DHL Stormers No 8 Evan Roos, who started in the Test against Portugal in Bloemfontein. With Jasper Wiese still suspended, Louw is the frontrunner to take over the duties at the back of the scrum.

Kwagga Smith, who has mostly been used by Erasmus as an impact player, started in both Tests against Ireland in Pretoria and Durban.

“[Louw] is the closest thing to Duane Vermeulen that we have available,” Mallett told Sunday newspaper Rapport. “[Smith] is more effective as an openside flanker, who either starts there or comes off the bench.

“We know how impressive Kwagga’s work ethic is, as well as his ability to win turnovers. Playing eighthman requires other strengths.

“You need to be good under the high ball and with kicks as you are the primary ball receiver when play starts. You also need good physical skills to retain possession under pressure, whether from a poor scrum ball or as the receiver of kicks.”

Other interesting eighthman options for Erasmus to consider are Pieter-Steph du Toit, who was mostly used at No 8 for Toyota Verblitz in Japan, and Ben-Jason Dixon, a like-for-like replacement for Du Toit at blindside flanker.

“Both Pieter-Steph and Ben-Jason are good lineout options, strong ball carriers and have very high tackling statistics. I’d rather have them as 7 options.

“However, I’m sure Rassie has good plans for them all.”

