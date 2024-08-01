Welsh club seals move for another South African

Following Tinus de Beer’s impressive debut last term, Welsh club Cardiff Rugby have secured the services of another exciting SA-born halfback for the upcoming season.

Cardiff has bolstered its scrumhalf ranks by signing Johan Mulder for the 2024/25 season.

The 24-year-old joins from the Lions and will compete alongside new Wales scrumhalf Ellis Bevan and Aled Davies, who arrived from Saracens.

This signing follows the successful acquisition of former Pumas and Griquas flyhalf De Beer, who excelled in his maiden campaign with Cardiff in 2023/24.

Mulder impressed Cardiff head coach Matt Sherratt during a training stint with the team in South Africa last season, showcasing an attacking mindset and strong defensive skills.

Sherratt noted that Mulder fits the Cardiff style, highlighting his prowess in unstructured play.

“He impressed us when he helped us out in Durban,” he said. “From initially looking at his footage, I could see straight away that he was a Cardiff-type player.

“He has an attacking mindset and is good in unstructured play, while he is similar to Tinus de Beer defensively.”

Mulder is excited about the opportunity, adding: “There is a lot of strong competition at scrumhalf, which is great for everyone as it will push us all to improve.”

Bringing the Afrikaans to Cardiff Arms. Croeso i Gaerdydd Johan Mulder! pic.twitter.com/mINTdrTrUS — Cardiff Rugby (@Cardiff_Rugby) July 31, 2024

The best of Mulder “I could see straight away that he was a Cardiff-type player. He has an attacking mind-set and is good in unstructured play, while he is similar to Tinus de Beer defensively.” pic.twitter.com/ga11JGw5bn — Cardiff Rugby (@Cardiff_Rugby) July 31, 2024

