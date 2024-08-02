Jonny Bairstow and Tabraiz Shamsi join Joburg Super Kings

The Joburg Super Kings (JSK) have signed England wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow for the 2025 edition of the SA20.

Bairstow has scored 1 671 runs in 80 T20Is for England at an average of 29.83 and a strike rate of 137.53.

In this year’s IPL, he made 298 runs for the Punjab Kings in 11 matches, at an average of 29.80 and a strike rate of 152.82, with a highest score of 108*.

JSK have also picked up Proteas spinner Tabraiz Shamsi, who was traded from the Paarl Royals for Dayyaan Galiem.

Shamsi impressed during the recent T20 World Cup, taking 11 wickets in five innings at an economy rate of 7.60, including 4-19 against Nepal.

Faf du Plessis will again lead JSK, while pace bowler Gerald Coetzee, all-rounder Donovan Ferreira and batsman Leus du Plooy are among the players retained.

Joburg Super Kings initial squad for 2025: Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Maheesh Theekshana, Jonny Bairstow, Gerald Coetzee, David Wiese, Leus du Plooy, Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, Donovan Ferreira, Sibonelo Makhanya, Tabraiz Shamsi, Imran Tahir.

