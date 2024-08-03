Video: Proteas batsmen make the most of warm-up

Five Proteas batsmen scored half-centuries in their first innings of a warm-up match against a West Indies Championship XI in Trinidad and Tobago.

After Aiden Markram’s 82 off 107 balls on Thursday, captain Temba Bavuma (51 off 145), David Bedingham (74 off 107), Ryan Rickelton (80 off 121) and Kyle Verreynne (65 off 103) spent valuable time in the middle yesterday.

All five batsman retired out, with only Tony de Zorzi (nine) and Tristan Stubbs (eight) missing out.

The Proteas were 408-9 at stumps, leading by 11 runs.

The first Test between the West Indies and Proteas will take place at the Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad and Tobago from August 7-11 and the second at the Guyana National Stadium from August 15-19.

Scorecard

The post Proteas batsmen make the most of warm-up appeared first on SA Cricketmag.