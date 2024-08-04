SA Rugby weighs in on Siya Kolisi’s ‘buy-out’

SA Rugby has firmly dismissed speculation regarding their reported involvement in the early termination of Siya Kolisi’s contract with French club Racing 92.

Kolisi, who joined the Top 14 outfit after leading the Springboks to back-to-back Rugby World Cup glory in 2023, is reportedly negotiating an early exit from his contract, which was set to run until 2026.

In an official statement released late yesterday, SARU emphasised: “Media are advised that speculation that SA Rugby is involved in the ‘buy-out’ of the club contract of Siya Kolisi is without any basis in fact.

“SA Rugby also wishes to make clear that it is not in any way involved in any conversations relating to such an outcome should they, in fact, be taking place.

“For clarity, when national players return to play in South Africa, they may be added to the category of players of national interest at the discretion of SA Rugby. At such point their union remuneration is supplemented by SA Rugby.”

Kolisi (33) faced criticism from Racing owner Jacky Lorenzetti, who accused him of being overweight after a semi-final loss in the Top 14.

The Bok skipper delivered a standout performance against Ireland at Loftus Versfeld in July. His potential return to South Africa would significantly boost the world champions, aligning with Rassie Erasmus’s preference for the national captain to be based locally.

Racing 92 is expected to seek substantial compensation for Kolisi’s early release, having invested heavily in the talismanic loose forward’s acquisition from the Sharks.

