Xaba storms to victory in Tshwane SPAR Women’s 10km Challenge

Glenrose Xaba (Boxer) stormed to victory in the Tshwane SPAR Women’s 10km Challenge at SuperSport Park on Saturday afternoon in 00:32:53.

Ethiopian runner and defending SPAR Grand Prix title holder Tadu Nare was second, finishing two minutes after Xaba. It was Nare’s first defeat in the SPAR Challenge Series since 2019.

Cacisile Sosibo (Boxer) was third in 00:35:21.

Double Olympic Games gold medallist Caster Semenya (Masai) finished 10th, in 00:37:14.

Xaba and Nare ran side by side until about 7km when Xaba surged into the lead and never looked back.

In Durban last month, Xaba broke Elana Meyer’s long-standing 10km record by one second, with a time of 00:31:12. Meyer’s record had stood for 23 years.

“I am very excited to have beaten Tadu. I was very well prepared for this race and I was very focused. I won the SPAR Grand Prix in 2018, and I want to win it again.

“I know Tadu is very strong on the hills, but my coach Caster is always telling me to finish strongly. I thought I would make my break at 8km, but at six I was feeling good and decided to go for it,” said Xaba.

Nare said she had not been feeling well but decided to run anyway.

“I am so happy for Glenrose, who has shown so much growth. I am in good condition – my stomach problems were just a coincidence. I will definitely be running the last two races in the series.”

Sosibo said she was excited to be on the podium after being one of the most consistent runners in the SPAR Grand Prix series.

“I am also very pleased with the way I ran this race,” she added.

Semenya said she was very pleased with her performance, but even more pleased about the way Xaba had run.

“I really enjoyed the race, and I think I will do more of them,” she said.

Two Boxer athletes – Janene Carey and Ronel Thomas – both ran their 100th SPAR Challenge race on Saturday. Only two other runners – Sonja Laxton and Grace de Oliveira – have achieved this milestone.

They both said the SPAR Women’s Challenge races were as hard as the South African nationals.

“The best of the best run them, and you have to work very hard to do well. I love the SPAR races because they are for women, and because of the great vibe,” said Thomas.

Results:

Senior:

Glenrose Xaba (Boxer): 00:32:53 Tadu Nare (Nedbank): 00:34:53 Cacisile Sosibo (Boxer): 00:35:21 Lebo Phalula-Mzazi (Boxer): 00:35:55 Carmie Prinsloo (Tuks): 00:36:01 Millicent Nyaberi (Nedbank): 00:36:20 Malineo Mahloko (Maxed Elite): 00:36:37 Karabo More (Masai): 00:36:55 Faith Kiptoo (Nedbank): 00:37:02 Caster Semenya: 00:37:14

Junior:

Wiepke Schoeman (Boxer): 00:38:45 Jackie Coertze (Boxer): 00:40:56 Stephanie Verschoor (Boxer): 00:42:45

40-49:

Lebo Phalula-Mzazi (Boxer): 00:35:55 Lebogang Phalula-Luthuli (Boxer): 00:38:14 Jeannie Henderson: 00:39:38

50-59:

Anne Stewart (Atlantic): 00:42:11 Janene Carey (Boxer): 00:43:26 Tabitha Tsatsa (Nedbank): 00:44:10

60-69:

Judy Bird (Boxer): 00:43:37 Karen Brough (Boxer): 00:48:49 Grace de Oliveira (Maxed Elite): 00:52:19

70+: