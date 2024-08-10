U18 series amended after France tragedy

SA Rugby confirmed yesterday that the U18 series will continue as scheduled tomorrow in Cape Town, but France will not be part of the series after returning home on Friday.

This comes in the wake of the tragic event earlier this week when one of their players, Narjissi, was swept out to sea during a recovery session at Cape Point.

The schedule for the series has been revised following the withdrawal of France, with each round consisting of two matches which ensures that none of the remaining travelling teams’ fixtures are affected.

The first round kicks off at Stellenberg High School in Cape Town on Monday, with the SA U18 clash with France cancelled, while the SA U18 ‘A’ team’s three matches were reduced to one, against Georgia.

Georgia, who were originally scheduled to play the SA U18 ‘A’-side twice and France once, will now face England in their second match on Friday 16 August, and they will play Ireland on Tuesday, 20 August on the last of the three match days.

Mark Alexander, president of the SA Rugby, earlier this week sent a message of condolences to the Narjissi family and the French rugby community following the tragic events a few days ago.

Revised fixtures for the U18 International Series:



Monday, August 12 (Stellenberg HS)

1.30pm England vs Ireland

3.30pm South Africa ‘A’ vs Georgia

1.30pm: Georgia vs England

3.30pm: South Africa vs Ireland

1.30pm South Africa vs England

3.30pm Ireland vs Georgia

