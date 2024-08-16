Network Sport

Watch: Boks, Dricus predict a clean sweep in Oz

The Springboks and Dricus du Plessis are 'ready to rumble' as they hope for a double win in Australia this weekend.

RG Snyman, Eben Etzebeth, Dricus du Plessis, Vasti Spiller and Siya Kolisi. Photo: @vasti_spiller/Instagram.

The Springboks met up with Dricus du Plessis to lend their support for the UFC middleweight champion as he prepares to defend his title in Perth on Sunday.

The Boks are currently in Perth for the second round of The Rugby Championship where they will take on the Wallabies tomorrow at 11:45, after opening their campaign with a comfortable win in Brisbane.

Skipper Siya Kolisi and fellow two-time Rugby World Cup winner Eben Etzebeth are set to walk Du Plessis to the Octagon to face Israel Adesanya at the RAC Arena on Sunday.

 

