Springboks crush Georgia 55–10 as debutants shine in Mbombela

The Springboks made it three out of three, both in their head-to-head record against Georgia and in their first three Test matches of the season, when they beat the eastern European side 55–10 at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday.

It wasn’t a perfect display, but the South Africans never gave Georgia enough momentum to give them hope of a favourable result. Despite three debutants and a player in his second Test playing in a brand new position, the experience of the South Africans showed. Here are a few talking points from the game, by The Citizen.

Debutants rise to the occasion

Props Boan Venter and Neethling Fouché, and hooker Marnus van der Merwe were all selected in their maiden Test match. During the week, coach Rassie Erasmus said he was happy to back the trio due to the experience of the rest of the pack as well as those on the bench. Captain Siya Kolisi echoed these thoughts, saying the three forwards had “nothing to fear” because of the support behind them.

The forwards rewarded the faith shown in them. Venter and Van der Merwe both crashed over the line for the Boks’ first three tries (two for Van der Merwe). The trio also found momentum in the scrums as the game went on.

By the time they all came off in the 44th mintute, they had showed glimpses of of how they could become a working unit. They each need more game time to tell for sure. Different combinations will also be important.

Cobus Wiese playing at eight

Playing in just his second Test match, Cobus Wiese, who normally features at lock or flank, started for the first time in his professional rugby career at No 8. This came about due to a positional shortage left by the injured Cameron Hanekom, Elrigh Louw and Jean-Luc du Preez, and suspended Jasper Wiese (Cobus’ brother). However, the decision was unexpected because specialist eighthman Evan Roos missed out on selection, and Kolisi, who plays No 8 for the Sharks, also wasn’t considered.

In the end, Wiese didn’t have enough opportunities with ball in hand to make a good assement. Again, he will need more game time in the position to see if it is suited for him. But one wonders if Roos or Kolisi might have done more to make an impact with the few opportunities they had.

Backline on fire

Grant Williams, Canan Moodie and Edwill van der Merwe shone in a game where fast running rugby dominated the kicking. Their gap-taking was exceptional on the night and it was hard to say any one player was better than the others.

Van der Merwe (two tries against Georgia following two against Italy last week) was sublime. Strange as it sounds, Cheslin Kolbe was almost not missed these past two games.

Williams was fantastic dancing through defenders, which led to tries for others, while Moodie both created and scored. Aphelele Fassi, Damian Willemse (one try) and Kurt-Lee Arendse (one try) were also good.

Questions around goal-kicking?

Last week, Manie Libbok missed his first two conversions against Italy but slotted the next five. This time, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu missed his first three conversions against Georgia but slotted his next one, and missed his last before being substituted for Handré Pollard. One kick from five leaves much to be desired for a player of his calibre though to be fair, most were tough kicks.

Pollard, ever dependable, stepped in and nailed all four of his conversions. The Springbok flyhalf also scored a try. Feinberg-Mngomezulu is normally consistant in front on poles, and Libbok might be getting there, but Pollard cannot be the only dependable option going forward.

The two need to step up. Or perhaps is there a chance for Jordan Hendrikse?