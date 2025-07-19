Kolisi on possibility of playing No 8 for Boks: ‘I’m not there yet’

Siya Kolisi, who plays eighthman for the Sharks, said he did not put his hand up for the Springboks amid their positional shortage.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi believes Cobus Wiese will play well at No 8 though it will be the forward’s first time playing in the position. Picture: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images

Playing in just his second Test match, Cobus Wiese, who normally features at lock or flank, will start for the first time in his professional rugby career at No 8 when the Springboks take on Georgia at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday (kick-off 5.10pm).

He will play there due to a positional shortage left by the injured Cameron Hanekom, Elrigh Louw and Jean-Luc du Preez, and suspended Jasper Wiese (Cobus’ brother). Kwagga Smith will play from the bench. However, specialist eighthman Evan Roos misses out as coach Rassie Erasmus experiments with new players in new positions.

Rassie experiments with Boks

Bok captain Siya Kolisi, returning from minor injury niggles after missing the three opening games of the season, was expected to be a viable option at eight. Assistant coach Deon Davids admitted that he was, but that the Bok management also had a few other players in mind.

Kolisi, who has proven himself as a capable eighthman domestically with the Sharks and previously the Stormers, told the media on Friday that he hadn’t asked the coaches whether he might slot in there instead of playing flank.

“No,” he said. “He [coach Rassie Erasmus] knows. The first position he saw me play was at eight when I was a junior, when I was playing at the Stormers and then I moved to flank. I know I am capable but Kwagga is there and he is also capable. Now Cobus is there and he is going to get the opportunity.”

Siya Kolisi happy for Cobus Wiese to play at No 8

Kolisi said he does not mind playing in any position, but joked he is not as tall or strong as some of the other specialist eights.

Incidentally, Wiese is 199cm tall and weighs 125kg, compared to Kolisi, who is 189cm 103kg.

“We know the kind of eights that we have at the Springboks. I don’t think I’m there yet. I need to gain a few kilograms,” Kolisi chuckled.

He said that while he was always up for the opportunity to play eighthman, others could do it.

“But I will see. I mean, if I have to do it on Saturday, I will be able to manage and play there. There is no stress about it. Kwagga is available. Cobus, we will see how he goes about it this weekend. It’s a great opportunity against a tough side and I think he will play well this weekend.”