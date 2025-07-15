Jasper Wiese to miss half the Rugby Championship

Jasper Wiese has been suspended for four matches after head-butting an opponent.

Springbok No 8 Jasper Wiese has been suspended after his altercation in Saturday’s match against Italy. Picture: Hans van der Valk/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Springbok No 8 Jasper Wiese has been suspended for four matches after a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday regarding his red card incident against Italy on the weekend.

This rules him out of the last Incoming Series match against Georgia in Mbombela on Saturday, as well as the first three Rugby Championship matches against Australia in Johannesburg and Cape Town (16 and 23 August) and the first game against New Zealand in Auckland on 6 September.

Wiese will be back in contention for selection for the last three Rugby Championship matches in September and October. These include one match against the All Blacks in Wellington and two against Argentina in Durban and London.

‘Silly moment from me’

During the 45–0 victory over Italy in their second Test at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha, Wiese head-butted an opponent during an altercation, receiving a permanent red card in the 21st minute. It left the Springboks a man down for an hour, though they played well to secure the victory.

After the game, Wiese admitted he “let the team down”.

“Well done to them for fighting that out. It’s not easy playing with 14 guys, and they showed some grit today. But ja, just a silly moment from me,” Wiese said.

Rassie backs Wiese after he misses brother’s debut

Bok coach Rassie Erasmus said the team supports Wiese.

“I am not able to say if it was right or wrong (the decision) or how bad it was. Jasper must now handle that with our support,” Erasmus said.

“He is just so committed and passionate about the team, and it would have been wonderful for him to play in this game with his brother (Cobus, who came on in the second half for his debut), which now didn’t happen.

“It’s sad. He’s not a guy that goes out there to do those kinds of things, but I don’t want to say anything here that can make it better or worse because I’m not 100% sure what is the best way to take it forward.”

On his brother’s debut, Wiese was almost at a loss for words. “This is… I don’t want to get too emotional, but it’s special for me. It’s a long time coming and I am really, really proud,” he said.