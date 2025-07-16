Rookie front row to face Georgia: Rassie satisfied it’s a balanced Bok pack

The uncapped Springbok front row to face Georgia is backed by plenty of experience in the rest of the pack and on the bench.

Marnus van der Merwe (centre) and Neethling Fouche (right) got a taste of Springbok rugby in the non-Test against the Barbarians, and will earn their first official caps against Georgia on Saturday. On the left is Jan-Hendrik Wessels. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has thrown an entirely uncapped front row into the deep end for their final incoming series clash against Georgia at the Mbombela Stadium on Saturday evening.

It will thus be an enticing contest against a side that is well known for their scrumming prowess, and it will also be a chance for props Boan Venter and Neethling Fouche, and hooker Marnus van der Merwe, to make a big impression on the Bok coaching group.

Fouche and Van Der Merwe have already had a taste of Bok rugby, coming off the bench against invitational team, the Barbarians, in their non-capped season opener, while it will be Venter’s first run in the green and gold.

Erasmus explained they were happy to back the inexperienced trio due to the experience in the rest of the pack, featuring Eben Etzebeth, Siya Kolisi and Pieter-Steph du Toit, as well as the experience on the bench with Bongi Mbonambi, Vincent Koch and RG Snyman available.

“We have got some good experience on the bench, and we have some proper locks and loose forwards behind them. So we’ve gone for a bit of balance, in throwing the rookies in against a team that we know enjoys scrumming like us,” explained Erasmus.

“If you ask guys who’ve played in France, like Daan (Human, Bok scrum coach), there are a lot of Georgians who play there and they love scrumming.

“So we know that these three guys starting this game will need the back five to make sure that they do okay, and there is no better test to do that in than this match.”

Captain Kolisi

Captain Kolisi is also finally back in action for his first international of the season, after missing the opening three matches due to niggling injuries, picked up ahead of the Barbarians game that he was initially set to start in.

“We would have loved to play him in Gqeberha (over the past weekend), that’s his home town and it was really tempting to push him (back) one week early. But now we feel it was the right choice,” said Erasmus.

“We did fairly well against Italy, where we felt we didn’t do so well in the first Test match. We felt we controlled the game a little bit better, and now that the game is gone and we have a Siya that we know is 100% fit, it’s great to have him back.

“He’s our captain, even though we were able to give Jesse (Kriel) some valuable experience leading, and this weekend we have Damian de Allende as our vice captain. So we are also trying to mix it up (captaincy wise) because we know after Georgia it will be tougher to do that.”