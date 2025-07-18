Kolisi tells uncapped Bok front row they have ‘nothing to fear’

'They are not doing it by themselves. It involves everyone in the pack doing their bit, and everyone in the team knows what they have to do.'

Returning Springbok captain Siya Kolisi said the three debutants, all starting in the front row against Georgia on Saturday, have “nothing to fear” with experienced teammates there to support them.

The loose forward said mistakes are part of the game, even made by players with more than 100 caps. He would rather encourage props Boan Venter and Neethling Fouche, and hooker Marnus van der Merwe in their maiden Test match than focus on what could and might go wrong.

‘Not doing it by themselves’

“I’m very proud of the guys earning their first Test caps, and as a group, we feel there is enough experience in the team for them to know we have their backs,” Kolisi said.

He added that they do not look for ideal conditions to play debutants, but the Springboks have already played close to 50 players within four games this year.

“They’ve been training against the likes of Ox (Nche), Malcolm (Marx), and all of the others, and the players around them have played Test rugby before.

“Over and above that, a scrum is not only about the front row. I tell the prop I am struggling behind, he’s got Eben behind him… They’ve got nothing to fear. They are not doing it by themselves. It involves everyone in the pack doing their bit, and everyone in the team knows what they have to do.”

Springboks will learn from any mistakes they make

Kolisi also said he doubted discipline would be an issue, after Jasper Wiese was suspended for four games after headbutting an opponent during South Africa’s 45–0 victory over Italy in Gqeberha last weekend.

“We have enough experience in the team, enough guys who have played there before. Guys playing their first cap, you never feel like it’s your first game because you already a leader in what you have to do.

“We know what is wanted of us is the effort and… that is part of getting you not to be offside or doing something stupid like that. We learn from our mistakes and we learn from each other. Something happened – Jasper got sanctioned for that but we know to be better this coming week.”

Assistant coach Mzwandile Stick agreed. He said that while Georgia were known for their physicality in scrums, the Springbok group would learn from any mistakes made and collectively perform well.