Super fit Springboks ready to run Aussies ragged — Jesse Kriel

A super fit Springbok squad will be looking to run the Wallabies ragged, according to centre Jesse Kriel, when the two sides collide in their opening The Rugby Championship encounter at Emirates Airline Park on Saturday.

It will have been a month’s break between the Boks’ last game against Georgia in July, when they run on the field this weekend, but they are fully prepared for the challenge from the side from Down Under, after a brutal three week training camp, that has kept the players fit and on their toes.

Kriel, who is one of the fittest players in the Bok squad, admitted that it had been a demanding few weeks, but that they were hoping to see the fruits of their labour in the match.

Very tough

“It was very tough. We all know the game is getting quicker and more physical. Players are getting bigger, faster and stronger. In parallel with that, the training has to get more intense and more demanding,” explained Kriel.

“It has been exactly that. We have trained at a level and intensity probably higher than a game. Playing rugby when you are fit is lots of fun. Playing when you are unfit is no fun at all.

“We got a lot of bang out of what we put into the last three weeks of camp. So hopefully, we will reap the benefits on Saturday.”

The Aussies come into the game off the back of a strong showing in a high pressure series against the British and Irish Lions, which only ended a week and a half ago, and it has thus been speculated that they will be more battle hardened than the Boks, but Kriel disagrees.

“We drive extremely high standards in this environment, with so much competition in every position. Personally, I feel very confident about the level of preparation we’ve put in and I’m excited for the weekend,” said Kriel.

“We’ll see on Saturday whether we’re battle-hardened enough. For me, it’s about how you pitch up every day, and your mindset in training throughout the week. Representing South Africa is a huge opportunity, and no one here takes it lightly. We’ll be ready for the challenge.”

Andre Esterhuizen

Kriel will be playing without his regular centre partner, Damian de Allende, in the match, with him out with a niggle, but is more than happy to be linking up with the powerful Andre Esterhuizen, who he expects to be as explosive as ever in the match.

“Andre’s devastating with ball in hand and has a great understanding of the game, like Damian does. It’s been great to see how closely they work together to improve each other’s games,” said Kriel.

“That is what we are about in this team. How the centres help each other to grow. We have buddied up, and there is constant feedback from the guy in your same position to see where you can get better, where he can sharpen your game, and you can sharpen his game.

“Andre is a great guy to get us moving forward and getting us quick, front-font ball. I’ve played with him quite a bit, including against Australia, so I’m excited for him to show what he can do.”

This article first appeared in The Citizen.

