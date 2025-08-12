Libbok at flyhalf for Boks against Wallabies: ‘We’re spreading the load,’ says Rassie

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus named a relatively strong team with a few surprises for their Rugby Champs opener against the Wallabies.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has backed Manie Libbok as his starting flyhalf for the team’s Rugby Championship opener against Australia at Ellis Park on Saturday, but that does not mean he is necessarily ahead of Handre Pollard and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu in the No 10 queue.

Also, captain Siya Kolisi will start a Test for the first time at No 8, while Cheslin Kolbe and Damian de Allende miss out due to injuries.

“Sacha and Handre will probably play in Cape Town, so we are just trying to spread the load a bit there. And we know Damian (Willemse, on the bench) can play flyhalf, so we feel we are well covered,” said Erasmus on Monday after naming his team for the match on Saturday.

“We felt we needed to have a 13 cover, Damian (de Allende) usually covers there, so that’s why Canan (Moodie) is on the bench ahead of Handre and Sacha.

“We know Damian (de Allende) is world class, but he has a bit of a niggle and Andre (Esterhuizen) has never dropped us there. Jesse (Kriel), Canan and Ethan (Hooker) are all at Test match level, but Jesse is our most experienced.”

Rest of backline

Speaking about the rest of the backline Erasmus said: “Cheslin had a slight knee problem. He went for scans and was given the all clear. He could have played this weekend but we decided to play it safe, and he will be back next week.

“Edwill (van der Merwe) has been great with the chances he has been given (and slots in on the wing).

The Bok forward pack is close to the strongest Erasmus could field, with Kolisi’s selection at eight the only real surprise.

“It is really just at scrum time when Siya will be at eight. In general play, on defence and attack he will play his regular game,” explained Erasmus.

“I know a couple of weeks ago I said that Siya is a six and not an eight, but we came to the conclusion that we won’t need him to play like an out and out eight during the game, and then we have Kwagga (Smith) on the bench who can cover there as well.”

Regarding the rest of the pack, the Bok boss said: “I don’t think anyone can argue that the starting front row is the best, or at least very close to the best we can put out. Lood (de Jager) and Eben (Etzebeth) (are at lock) have played together a lot and know each other well.”