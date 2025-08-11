Wallabies up against it at Ellis Park, but don’t see Boks as untouchable

The Wallabies admitted they have little experience in South Africa, and especially at Ellis Park, but will focus on themselves.

Precious few Wallabies players have experience at Ellis Park, where history is against them.

Still, they told the media that they want to build on their confidence-boosting series against the British & Irish Lions, and especially their last game, when they take on the Springboks in their first of two Rugby Championship matches at the Johannesburg fortress on Saturday.

In the build-up to the match, the Wallabies said they are not treating the world champions as untouchable.

Little experience at Ellis Park

The Wallabies showed improvement in their home series defeat against the Lions, and spoke up their chances in the Rugby Championship.

But first up is Ellis Park, where Australia haven’t won since 2009. They last played at the venue in July 2019, losing the Rugby Championship Test 35–17.

Hooker Brandon Paenga-Amosa, 29, has 20 Test caps but has never in South Africa. Still, he and uncapped scrumhalf Ryan Lonergan were the players to feature in the Wallabies’ first press conference ahead of the game.

They admitted that neither of them had spoken with any players who had experience at Ellis Park.

“But for us it’s knowing our individual roles, playing our part in the team,” Paenga-Amosa said.

The hooker said their team analysis showed the altitude was a major factor at Ellis Park, which plays “a bit of a part” in how the game is played. “Good thing we are here now, so we get to acclimatise to the altitude. I know the boys are excited,” he said.

Wallabies will not give Springboks too much respect

Paenga-Amosa said they have had a few training runs since arriving in South Africa over the weekend, and are familiar with their plays. “We are trying not to think too much about the altitude because if we nail our plays, if we nail our own individual roles, it will go a long way for us.”

He said the team has not put the World Champions on a pedestal, nor thought of them as untouchable giants.

“Obviously, we respect what they’ve done. We respect them as a team, them winning World Cups. But for us, it’s going and seeing them ourselves at Ellis Park.

“I think it’s really easy to look at what South Africa have done in the past. They are a world-class team. We can put together as many scenarios or plays as we want, but in the end, we are playing them at Ellis Park and that is where we are going to see them for ourselves.”