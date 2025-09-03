Bafana Bafana coach targets 3 points against Lesotho

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos says three points are essential when his side face Lesotho on Friday in a Fifa World Cup qualifying Group C clash at the Free State Stadium in Mangaung.

According to The Citizen, the match is technically Lesotho’s home game but is being played in South Africa because Dikwena do not have a stadium at home that meets Fifa requirements.

The match was initially shifted to the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium after Fifa flagged the Free State Stadium pitch as being in poor condition. However, the venue has now been deemed playable, and Bafana will face both Lesotho on Friday and Nigeria on Tuesday at the Free State Stadium.

“The game on Friday is a must win,” said Broos.

“We cannot afford to drop points against Lesotho. This does not mean we will underestimate our opponent, that is the biggest mistake you can make.

“They drew in Nigeria, and they are our neighbours. You know how neighbours are. We have to be careful, and keep up the pressure on our opponents. If we win on Friday the pressure is on our opponents (in Group C).

“I think Nigeria only play on Saturday which means if we win on Friday it puts big pressure on them.”

Group C picture

Bafana are in a strong position in Group C, five points clear of both Rwanda and Benin, and six ahead of Nigeria, who they host on Tuesday.

Benin will face Zimbabwe in the Ivory Coast on Friday, while Nigeria host Rwanda in Uyo on Saturday.

‘Fight for every second’

Broos has picked a much-changed squad for this game, with many Bafana regulars injured or out of form. The coach, however, remains confident his team can beat Lesotho.

“We are still strong enough to beat Lesotho, but we have to focus and concentrate and reach our best level and fight. Let’s start this first game from the first minute and fight for every second and square metre on the pitch.”