Bafana’s Broos focused on ‘must win’ Lesotho clash

'We cannot afford to drop points against Lesotho,' said the Bafana head coach.

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos says three points are essential for his side when they face Lesotho on Friday in a Fifa World Cup qualifying Group C clash at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium in Mangaung.

The match is technically Lesotho’s home game, but is being played in South Africa because Dikwena do not have a stadium at home that meets Fifa requirements.

Bafana-Lesotho moved

The match was originally set to take place at the Free State Stadium, but Fifa have ordered the match to be moved, because the pitch there is in a poor condition.

“The game on Friday is a must win,” said Broos.

“We cannot afford to drop points against Lesotho. This does not mean we will underestimate our opponent, that is the biggest mistake you can make.

“They drew in Nigeria, and they are our neighbours. You know how neighbours are. We have to be careful, and keep up the pressure on our opponents. If we win on Friday the pressure is on our opponents (in Group C).

“I think Nigeria only play on Saturday which means if we win on Friday it puts big pressure on them.”

Bafana are in a good position in Group C, five points clear of both Rwanda and Benin, and six clear of Nigeria, who Broos’ men will play at home on Tuesday.

Benin will host Zimbabwe in the Ivory Coast on Friday, while Nigeria will be at home to Rwanda in Uyo on Saturday.

‘Fight for every second’

Broos has picked a much-changed squad for this game, with many Bafana regulars injured or out of form. The Bafana coach, however, remains confident the side he has picked can beat Lesotho.

“We are still strong enough to beat Lesotho, but we have to focus and concentrate and reach our best level and fight. Let’s start this first game from the first minute and fight for every second and square metre on the pitch.”