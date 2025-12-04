Etzebeth earns 12-week suspension after eye gouge in Welsh test

Springbok Eben Etzebeth learnt his fate this afternoon after an independent disciplinary hearing found him guilty of eye gouging during South Africa’s clash against Wales over the weekend.

The most-capped Springbok, with 141 caps to his name, was shown a red card during the 73-0 thumping in Cardiff. The television match official, Eric Gauzins (France), drew the attention of countryman Luc Ramos to the incident in the 79th minute.

Visuals showed Etzebeth making contact with the eye area of Welsh player Alex Mann, and a permanent red card was issued.

The suspension

Although a verdict was expected earlier in the week because the disciplinary panel members reportedly failed to reach agreement on the severity of the sanction, Etzebeth now knows that he will be out of action for the first quarter of next year.

The panel, led by Christopher Quinlan, agreed that the incident warranted a red card and suspended Etzebeth for 12 weeks. Earning him a reduced ban was the fact that this was his first test red card in his entire career, which began with his debut in 2012. Multiple news outlets report that the disciplinary committee found that Etzebeth’s contact was ‘intentional’, and determined a ‘mid-range’ entry point of 18 weeks, which was reduced by six weeks because of Etzebeth’s prior clean record.

World Rugby’s ban for intentional eye-gouging ranges from 12 weeks to four years, while ‘reckless contact with the eyes’ can earn a ban of between six weeks to four years.

The suspension means the towering lock’s first suspended match is the Hollywoodbets Sharks’ Investec Champions Cup fixture against Stade Toulousain at the Stade Ernest-Wallon in France on Sunday.

At this stage, it is not known if Etzebeth will appeal the ban.

What did Rassie Erasmus have to say?

Commenting on the incident after the match, coach Rassie Erasmus said: “I don’t know what I can say at this stage. It didn’t look good, and I thought it was a justified red card. How … or why it happened … if he was provoked, I’m not sure. But that’s definitely not the way we want to play.”

The Boks faced criticism this November after red cards were shown to Lood de Jager and Franco Mostert for high tackles. De Jager received a lengthy ban, but Mostert’s red card was overturned at his hearing.

Watch the Etzebeth incident:

Big ban incoming for Eben Etzebeth for eye gouging.



Cant be doing that. pic.twitter.com/sudD3QzSrm — Tight Five Rugby (@TightFive_Rugby) November 29, 2025

Meanwhile, the day after the Wales test, footage circulated on X showing an incident that could explain Etzebeth’s reaction. Former Springbok winger Bryan Habana was one of thousands who shared it and asked for a review of the incident. It has, however, been confirmed that Mann was not cited.

Turns, looks at him, then sticks his pinky and ring finger in his eye. This is a gouge. It’s intentional. Eben’s was a gouge. It was intentional. These are not reckless actions. Then need severe sanctions. pic.twitter.com/TpubmGTEpE — A-P (@rugby_ap) December 1, 2025

Yeah.. The footage needs to be reviewed as this looks very much like eye gouging on Eben as well https://t.co/HQuxrXbI3R pic.twitter.com/2TruDWAAIE — Bryan Habana (@BryanHabana) November 30, 2025

