From Boksburg to St Helena Bay: Stopping is no longer an option – cyclist

As the wheels continue to turn on a demanding long-distance cycling journey, Boksburg cyclist Tyrone Flanagan says the ride is reshaping his understanding of endurance, discipline and purpose.

Flanagan is spending the festive season on a 1 600km fundraising ride in support of Mercy Haven Ubuntu House. He is cycling from Boksburg to St Helena Bay.

Boksburg Advertiser reports that, now well into the challenge, Flanagan reflected that the most unexpected lesson has been how quickly discomfort becomes part of everyday routine.

“What felt overwhelming on day one is now just part of the routine.

“I’ve learned that progress doesn’t come from feeling strong all the time, it comes from showing up consistently, even when you feel empty.” While the physical strain is undeniable, he believes the real test lies in mental resilience and commitment.

Support from the public has transformed the ride from a personal challenge into a shared journey.

Flanagan said encouragement from people he has never met, many of whom are following his progress online, has created a deep sense of responsibility.

“When you realise others are drawing hope or inspiration from what you’re doing, stopping is no longer an option,” he explained.

He said behind the scenes, some of the toughest moments come once the day’s riding ends.

“Completing long stages in the saddle is followed by recovery sessions, nutrition planning, bike maintenance and preparation for the next day’s route.

“Getting enough recovery is a constant challenge,” Flanagan admitted, particularly when fatigue sets in, and another demanding stage lies ahead.

To manage this, he sticks to a strict routine that includes proper refuelling, stretching and addressing minor injuries early.

“Recovery is what makes it possible to show up again the next morning,” he said.

Beyond the physical demands, Flanagan hopes his journey sends a broader message to the public. He believes many people hold themselves back by waiting for perfect timing or ideal conditions before pursuing their goals.

“Life rarely lines things up neatly. Growth happens when you commit anyway and adapt as you go.” For him, the ride stands as proof that starting imperfectly is better than never starting at all.

As the challenge continues, Flanagan said public engagement remains crucial.

“Sharing the message, talking about the cause and raising awareness all help to sustain momentum.

“Even if people can’t donate, spreading the word keeps this alive. It turns the ride into a community effort rather than a solo challenge.”

With kilometres still to come, Flanagan continues to push forward, driven by purpose, discipline and the growing support of a community riding alongside him.

