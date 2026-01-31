Network Sport

Lions go with tried and tested players for big URC derby against Bulls

The Lions have three Springboks and a recent former Junior Bok in their starting team.

4 minutes ago
Jacques van der Westhuizen 1 minute read
The Lions coach has largely stuck with the team that got them to the top eight standings in the URC. (Image for illustration purposes.) Photo: CFPhotosin Photography/Unsplash

Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen has stuck largely with the same group of players who’ve got the team into the top eight of the United Rugby Championship standings after nine games for the team’s Gauteng derby against the Bulls in Joburg today (January 31), with kick-off at 14:30.

Three Springboks, namely Asenathi Ntlabakanye, Morne van den Berg and Quan Horn, are included in the team, while former SA Junior Boks star Batho Hlekani will wear the No 7 jersey.

Van Rooyen, whose team sit seventh in the standings, said he was expecting a different Bulls team to the one the Lions played against, and beat, at Loftus towards the end of last year.

After suffering a string of defeats, the Bulls have now won two in a row. The Lions have also been in good form, with two wins and two draws, from their last four games.

Executing under pressure

“Obviously, they’ll be hurting from the result at Loftus,” Van Rooyen said about the 43-33 loss the Bulls suffered last time out against the Lions.

“Of course, we’ve got plans, they’ve got plans, but I think the team that can execute under pressure and enforce their strengths more often during the 80 minutes will emerge successful.”

Lions flyhalf Chris Smith, after playing for the Bulls for several years, will be keen to make it a double over his former team, while wing Richard Kriel will gain be up against his brother, David, should the latter get on from off the bench.

Van Rooyen has also opted for a six-two bench split between forwards and backs, with Haashim Pead and Erich Cronje the only backs on the bench.

Lions: Quan Horn, Angelo Davids, Henco van Wyk, Bronson Mills, Richard Kriel, Chris Smith, Morne van den Berg, Francke Horn (capt), Batho Hlekani, Jarod Cairns, Reinhrdt Nothnagel, Ruben Schoeman, Asenathi Ntlabakanye, PJ Botha, SJ Kotze. Bench: Morne Brandon, RF Schoeman, Conraad van Vuuren, Etienne Oosthuizen, Darrien Landsberg, Renzo du Plessis, Haashim Pead, Erich Cronje

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Jacques manages the daily sports offering for online and print at The Citizen. He previously worked as a senior rugby and golf writer for The Star and Independent Media’s weekend print and online publications. He has travelled extensively with the Springboks, touring to Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Argentina to cover tours and Test matches. He has also covered several World Sevens Series tournaments, including in Hong Kong. Jacques has covered well over 100 Test matches and numerous other rugby encounters across South Africa. He has also covered a number of the biggest golfing tournaments held in South Africa as well as the 2003 Cricket World Cup. He is passionate about all things sport, with athletics at the top of his great sporting loves. He has 25 years’ experience in mainstream media, as a writer, sub-editor and editor. He is a former recipient of a Sasol Springbok rugby writing award. If you give him a gap, he’ll talk all day about running, on the road and on trails. He’s run numerous marathons and also completed the famous Comrades ultra marathon in KZN. When he’s not running, you might find him on the golf course or squash court, two other favourites past-times.

