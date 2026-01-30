Rugby

Louw, Wiese back for the Bulls while Ruan Nortjé misses Lions derby

30 January 2026

The Bulls have made sweeping changes for their return derby vs the Lions, changing four in the backline and bringing two Springboks into the forward pack.

Cobus Wiese Bulls

Springbok utility forward Cobus Wiese comes into the Bulls team to play the Lions. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

The Bulls have rung the changes for their Jukskei derby against the Lions, with Johan Ackermann pivoting from last week’s Edinburgh combination to a side built for the unique intensity of an Ellis Park showdown.

The Bulls and Lions play in their return United Rugby Championship fixture on Saturday (kick-off 2.30pm) after the Lions beat the Bulls 43-33 at Loftus in November.

Springboks in, Springbok out

The most notable shift for the Pretoria side comes at scrumhalf, where Embrose Papier is promoted to start ahead of Zak Burger, signalling a desire for more tempo against a Lions side that thrives on chaos.

In the midfield, Harold Vorster moves from the bench into the No 12 jersey, while Stedman Gans comes in at outside centre, replacing David Kriel and Sebastian de Klerk as the Bulls opt for a more direct, defensive-minded pairing.

There are also changes across the back three. Cheswill Jooste and Willie le Roux make way, with Stravino Jacobs earning a start on the wing and Devon Williams taking over at fullback, adding pace and aerial ability for the expected kicking battle at Ellis Park.

In the loose forwards, Springbok Elrich Louw returns at openside flank, replacing Mpilo Gumede, who shifts to the bench. The engine room also sees rotation, with Reinhardt Ludwig in at lock in place of Springbok Ruan Nortjé, who failed a late fitness test, while another Bok, Cobus Wiese, is added to the matchday squad on the bench to bolster physicality late on.

Bulls starting XV

  1. Jan-Hendrik Wessels
  2. Johan Grobbelaar
  3. Wilco Louw
  4. Ruan Vermaak
  5. Reinhardt Ludwig
  6. Marcell Coetzee (Captain)
  7. Elrich Louw
  8. Jeandre Rudolph
  9. Embrose Papier
  10. Handré Pollard
  11. Kurt-Lee Arendse
  12. Harold Vorster
  13. Stedman Gans
  14. Stravino Jacobs
  15. Devon Williams

Replacements

  1. Marco van Staden
  2. Alu Tshakweni
  3. Mornay Smith
  4. Cobus Wiese
  5. Mpilo Gumede
  6. Nizaam Carr
  7. Keagan Johannes
  8. David Kriel

Unavailable for selection

Jan Serfontein, Akker van der Merwe, Sebastian de Klerk, Cheswill Jooste, Canan Moodie, Cameron Hanekom, Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg, Gerhard Steenekamp, Willie le Roux (Springbok protocol), Sintu Manjezi, Nama Xaba, Ruan Nortjé.

