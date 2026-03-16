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Tiggo 4 seemingly on the way out as Chery prices Tiggo Cross LiT

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By Charl Bosch

Motoring Journalist

4 minute read

16 March 2026

02:00 pm

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Entry-level LiT models come with a R10 000 premium over the comparative Tiggo 4 Pro variants, but add more standard features.

Chery South Africa prices new Tiggo Cross LiT

Tiggo Cross LiT has been added as the base line-up variant. Picture: Chery

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Chery has reportedly started the “phasing out” process of the Tiggo 4 Pro by confirming prices of the newly introduced LiT versions of the Tiggo Cross.

End of the line?

While still available, the Tiggo 4 Pro is expected to follow the same route as the Tiggo 7 and 8 Pro, which both dropped the Pro suffix following their respective mid-cycle updates last year.

ALSO READ: Chery Tiggo Cross makes Chinese carmaker’s stock even sweeter

Worth noting is that the Tiggo Cross is essentially a heavily reworked Tiggo 4 Pro sold without any Cross reference in other markets.

What’s on offer?

South Africa’s best-selling Chinese vehicle of last year, the introduction of the entry-level LiT models brings a price premium of R10 000 over the comparative Tiggo 4 Pro derivatives.

More spec is, however, present, in the form of dual 10.25-inch displays, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, voice recognition and push-button start.

Chery South Africa prices new Tiggo Cross LiT
The pair of 10.25-inch displays are standard on the LiT. Picture: Chery

Also included are:

  • LED headlights;
  • 16-inch alloy wheels;
  • imitation leather upholstery;
  • multifunction steering wheel;
  • rear armrest;
  • four-speaker sound system;
  • cruise control;
  • reverse camera;
  • rear parking sensors;
  • four airbags;
  • tyre pressure monitor

No change up front

Power-wise, the Tiggo Cross LiT retains the normally aspirated 1.5 litre petrol engine outputting 83kW/170Nm.

Chery South Africa prices new Tiggo Cross LiT
The LiT rides on 16-inch alloy wheels. Picture: Chery

Drive continues to be routed to the front wheels either through a five-speed manual gearbox or a CVT.

Price

Now available, pricing includes a five-year/150 000 km warranty, a five-year/60 000 km service plan and the first-owner only 10-year/1 000 000 km engine warranty.

RELATED ARTICLES

  • Tiggo Cross 1.5 LiT – R279 900
  • Tiggo Cross 1.5 LiT CVT – R309 900
  • Tiggo Cross 1.5T Million Edition DCT – R359 900
  • Tiggo Cross 1.5T Elite DCT – R449 900
  • Tiggo Cross CSH Comfort – R439 900
  • Tiggo Cross CSH Elite – R469 900

NOW READ: Chery Tiggo Cross has enough going for it to make up for its flaws

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