Tiggo 4 seemingly on the way out as Chery prices Tiggo Cross LiT

Entry-level LiT models come with a R10 000 premium over the comparative Tiggo 4 Pro variants, but add more standard features.
Chery has reportedly started the “phasing out” process of the Tiggo 4 Pro by confirming prices of the newly introduced LiT versions of the Tiggo Cross.
End of the line?
While still available, the Tiggo 4 Pro is expected to follow the same route as the Tiggo 7 and 8 Pro, which both dropped the Pro suffix following their respective mid-cycle updates last year.
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Worth noting is that the Tiggo Cross is essentially a heavily reworked Tiggo 4 Pro sold without any Cross reference in other markets.
What’s on offer?
South Africa’s best-selling Chinese vehicle of last year, the introduction of the entry-level LiT models brings a price premium of R10 000 over the comparative Tiggo 4 Pro derivatives.
More spec is, however, present, in the form of dual 10.25-inch displays, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, voice recognition and push-button start.
Also included are:
- LED headlights;
- 16-inch alloy wheels;
- imitation leather upholstery;
- multifunction steering wheel;
- rear armrest;
- four-speaker sound system;
- cruise control;
- reverse camera;
- rear parking sensors;
- four airbags;
- tyre pressure monitor
No change up front
Power-wise, the Tiggo Cross LiT retains the normally aspirated 1.5 litre petrol engine outputting 83kW/170Nm.
Drive continues to be routed to the front wheels either through a five-speed manual gearbox or a CVT.
Price
Now available, pricing includes a five-year/150 000 km warranty, a five-year/60 000 km service plan and the first-owner only 10-year/1 000 000 km engine warranty.
- Tiggo Cross 1.5 LiT – R279 900
- Tiggo Cross 1.5 LiT CVT – R309 900
- Tiggo Cross 1.5T Million Edition DCT – R359 900
- Tiggo Cross 1.5T Elite DCT – R449 900
- Tiggo Cross CSH Comfort – R439 900
- Tiggo Cross CSH Elite – R469 900
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