Chinese cars starting to make their mark on the pre-owned market

Chery Tiggo 4 Pro, Haval Jolion, Haval H6 and Omoda C5 lead massive spike in used sales.

Chinese car brands played a massive role in reshaping the local new vehicle market over the last few years. Now they are also starting to redefine the used car market.

Chinese-brand used vehicle sales on AutoTrader rose from 6 314 units in the first four months of 2025 to 10 295 units in the same period in 2026. This represents a 63% increase, compared to the 11% the overall pre-owned market grew by in increasing from 128 309 to 142 663.

The Chery Tiggo 4 Pro, Haval Jolion, Haval H6 and Omoda C5 recorded combined used sales of 3 686 units between January and April 2026, compared with 2 459 units over the same period in 2025.

Chinese cars play their part

Chinese cars are not only becoming a larger part of the used car supply and demand, but are also changing the price comparison in popular SUV and crossover segments. In April, the average Chinese-brand used vehicle on AutoTrader had an average registration year of 2024 and average mileage of 28 970km, compared with an average registration year of 2020 and average mileage of 72 624km for non-Chinese vehicles. Over the same month, the average Chinese-brand used vehicle price was R382 780 compared with R437 172 for non-Chinese vehicles.

This is changing how buyers assess value in the used-car market, particularly where newer Chinese models are priced below or close to comparable non-Chinese alternatives. It is not simply a case of Chinese vehicles undercutting the used car market. In many cases, these vehicles are newer or have lower mileage than established rivals, meaning buyers are weighing price against age, mileage, specification, and perceived value.

“More affordable new vehicles can change the pricing equation in certain segments, especially where nearly-new used vehicles are competing for the same buyer,” says George Mienie, CEO of AutoTrader.

“But those vehicles also become part of the future used car market once they begin changing hands. That adds stock, choice and competition, which can benefit consumers.”

Pre-owned market recalibrating

The data suggests that South Africa’s used car market is recalibrating rather than retreating. Average prices remain higher year-on-year, demand remains active, and Chinese brands are becoming a more visible part of the pricing conversation as buyers compare newer, lower-mileage options against established rivals.

For consumers, this means the used-car market is becoming more competitive, but not uniformly cheaper. Average prices remain higher year-on-year, demand remains active, and value comparisons are becoming more dependent on vehicle type, age, mileage, brand, specification and segment-level demand.