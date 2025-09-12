Tomorrow’s Future Today initiative: Providing solar lights, nutrition to Zuurbekom School learners

On Friday, September 12, the grounds of Zuurbekom Intermediate School will come alive, not with fanfare, but with something far more powerful: Hope in the eyes of children who dare to dream beyond their circumstances.

This marks the heartfelt beginning of Tidimalo Sehlako’s community-driven CSI initiative, a mission grounded in action, compassion, and the belief that every child deserves a bright future, both literally and figuratively.

At the heart of this initiative are the learners of Zuurbekom and surrounding communities, curious minds who walk miles to school, often without lunch, and return home to complete homework by candlelight or not at all. To them, the future feels like a place reserved for others. But not anymore.

Sehlako is known for her luminous presence on television and unwavering commitment to wellness. She is stepping into a new role: A catalyst for generational change.

Through her Blu Burd Foundation, she champions the programme called Tomorrow’s Future Today with two projects under it, namely the Nutrition Mission and Project Tlholo. The Nutrition Mission will distribute 860 nutrition packs, and Project Tlholo will hand out 1050 solar rechargeable portable lights. This is only the beginning.

This initiative is part of a broader vision to ignite interest in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) among underserved youth, by starting with the basics: Light, nourishment, and belief.

When children can read at night and attend school with energy and focus, they can begin to imagine themselves as scientists, engineers, and innovators.

“We can’t talk about empowering the youth without starting with the essentials,” Sehlako says.

“But my dream is bigger. I want to see these children break boundaries in tech, science, and beyond, but let’s start by showing them that their potential matters.”

This mission would not be possible without the dedicated support of visionary partners. Fight Club, known for their grassroots impact in youth development, and CEF (Central Energy Fund), a driving force for sustainable energy solutions in South Africa, have joined hands with her to turn vision into reality.

These partners understand that real change doesn’t happen in silos; it takes collective action. And as this initiative grows, so does the need for more like-minded partnerships: corporates, NGOs, educators, and everyday citizens who believe in building a future where no child is left in the dark.

Sparking a brighter tomorrow

Today’s event on is not just a handover — it’s a call to action. A moment to witness first-hand what community-driven change looks like. A celebration of childhood, possibility, and the right to dream.

About Tidimalo Sehlako

Tidimalo is a South African television presenter, model, actress, and certified yoga instructor, widely recognised for her work on BET A-List, Just Music, and acting roles in Isithembiso and Generations: The Legacy.

A Top 5 Miss South Africa finalist and face of numerous national campaigns, she is also a fierce advocate for mental health and holistic wellness in underserved communities. Her latest mission is focused on making a measurable impact where it’s needed most, at the intersection of education, wellness, and access.

Media Enquiries & Interview Requests please contact: Rebecca Tlabago [email protected] or 081 794 3746.